Los Angeles [US], November 21 (ANI): Actress Lili Reinhart is in discussions to star in and executive produce the upcoming 'Polly Pocket' movie from Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Studios, following Lily Collins' exit from the project due to scheduling issues, according to Variety.

Although Collins will no longer star in the film, she will remain attached as an executive producer.

The film will be directed by Clea DuVall, who will also bring the screenplay written by Dan Brier and Jordan Weiss to the screen. Producers include Robbie Brenner for Mattel Studios and Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, as per the outlet.

Mattel Studios, Hello Sunshine's Emily Ferenbach, Jeff Waxman and Jennifer Madeloff are also attached as executive producers. The film is expected to premiere on Prime Video.

Reinhart is best known for portraying Betty Cooper in the popular CW teen drama series 'Riverdale'. She recently starred in the Prime Video romantic comedy 'The Love Hypothesis'. Her other recent film credits include 'Forbidden Fruits', 'American Sweatshop' and 'Look Both Ways', according to Variety.

The upcoming project is part of Mattel's expanding efforts to bring its popular toy brands to the big screen and streaming platforms following the massive success of 'Barbie' in 2023.

The toy company has continued to develop film and television projects based on its well-known properties. Its recent releases include 'Masters of the Universe', which arrived in theatres in June 2026, and 'Matchbox', which debuted on Apple TV in October.

Other projects in development based on Mattel properties include 'Barney', featuring Ayo Edebiri, 'Hot Wheels', backed by producer J.J. Abrams and director Jon M. Chu, and 'Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots', written by and starring Vin Diesel, according to Variety.

The Polly Pocket toy line, featuring miniature dolls and compact playsets, was first introduced in the summer of 1989 by British company Bluebird Toys. Mattel acquired the brand in 1998 and relaunched it in 2018 with a contemporary design aimed at a new generation of children.