Lilo and Stitch Public Review: Fans divided over live-action adaptation and its bold changes

The much-anticipated live-action version of Disney’s beloved Lilo and Stitch finally hit theaters on May 23, 2025. Known for its heartwarming message and charming characters, the original 2002 animated film has long been a favorite for many Disney fans.

However, the new adaptation is stirring up strong opinions online, with audiences divided on whether the film lives up to its legacy.

Audience Response: Fans are not happy (Spoilers ahead!!) Some fans were excited to see their favorite childhood story brought to life with real actors and modern visual effects. But others have expressed disappointment, saying that the updated version changes essential elements of the original in ways that lessen the emotional impact.

Online reactions to the remake have been pouring in, and many of them are critical. While some viewers appreciate the visual effort and performances, others argue that the story has lost its depth.

One user expressed frustration about a key plot change, "So the whole subplot about Nani wanting custody of Lilo is altered so badly that this scene meant nothing in the new one.”

Another person shared their disappointment over the film’s message, “Lilo and Stitch help taught people how not all families are perfect, but in the end, we choose each other. And now, Disney ruined that message.”

Others were even more blunt in their criticism, “Apparently, they ruin the film’s original message and go with a view that I think is prevalent in the world today. So, yeah. I’m not going to go watch this in theaters. Just going to rewatch the original.”

Take a look at some reactions:

About the new Lilo and Stitch The 2025 Lilo and Stitch film is directed by Dean Fleischer Camp and written by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes. It's a live-action animated remake of Disney’s 2002 original, also drawing from the franchise’s sequels and television spin-offs.

Maia Kealoha stars as Lilo Pelekai in her film debut, while Chris Sanders, who co-created the original, returns to voice Stitch. The cast also includes Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Hannah Waddingham, Billy Magnussen, Zach Galifianakis, and Courtney B. Vance. Familiar faces from the original—Tia Carrere, Amy Hill, and Jason Scott Lee—also make appearances.