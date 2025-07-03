Lily Allen says she 'cant remember' how many abortions she had

Washington DC [US], July 3 (ANI): Singer-songwriter and actress Lily Allen shared that she cannot even remember how many abortions she had in the past, reported People.

In the recent episode of the podcast Miss Me?, she noted that she's had several abortions.

"Abortions, I've had a few. But then again, I can't remember exactly how many...I think maybe like, I want to say four or five," Allen said as her co-host Miquita Oliver added that she's also had "about five."

Recalling one of the incidents, Allen said, "I remember once getting pregnant and the man paying for my abortion, and me thinking it was so romantic," reported People.

Allen shared that her opinion has changed. "I don't think it's generous or romantic," the singer said and explained that the man never followed up with her afterwards.

Allen shares daughters Marnie Rose, 12, and Ethel Mary, 13, with ex-husband Sam Cooper. She and Cooper also had a son, George, who was stillborn in 2010, reported People.

Back in February, multiple sources confirmed to People that Lily and her husband, David Harbour, had separated after more than four years of marriage.

"She's devastated and not in a good place," an insider shared while talking about her. They also shared that the split from Harbour has "been very hard for her and her girls."

"It's been a bad start to the new year, but Lily is tough," the insider added. "She's very good at prioritising herself when she has to."

In January, Allen shared that she was having a tough time and had been leaning on her two daughters for support. She also spoke about how difficult parenting can be when you are going through a tough phase.

"I can say, it's really tough - they are always there and you have to be present and there for them," Allen shared, reported People.

"And that's okay, when things in life are going well and you're coping, it's really nice to have the kids around. They're a joy. One of the main sources of joy in one's life," she added.