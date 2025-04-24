Lindsay Lohan gives fans peek into life ’lately’ with son Luai

Washington [US], April 23 (ANI): Lindsay Lohan treated fans to a rare look at her life as a mom by sharing new photos of her 21-month-old son, Luai.

The 38-year-old actress, on Wednesday, took to her Instagram account to give fans a sneak peek into the past few weeks with her little one and husband, Bader Shammas.

In one of the pictures, Luai can be seen crawling toward Shammas, who's holding a pink bubble machine. Another shows the toddler playing on a jungle gym in brown pants and a gray T-shirt.

Lohan, who welcomed Luai in 2022, also shared a loving birthday message for him last July, with a caption that read, "Happy Birthday to my Luai... My son, my baby, my heart, my everything. I love you always, always, forever and ever, and beyond!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Lohan is all set to headline and executive produce Count My Lies, a drama in development at Hulu.

The project, based on the recently published novel by Sophie Stava, comes from former This Is Us executive producers/co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, reported Deadline.

Lohan is expected to play Violet. She executive produces alongside Aptaker, Berger, and Scott Morgan of The Walk-Up Company. Stava is a producer. 20th Television, part of Disney TV Studios, is the studio, as per the outlet.