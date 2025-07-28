Subscribe

Lindsay Lohan sparks facelift rumours amid youthful appearance at Freakier Friday press tour

Lindsay Lohan's youthful appearance has sparked speculation about cosmetic procedures during her promotional events for Freakier Friday. While fans admire her glow, Lohan attributes her transformation to a disciplined wellness routine.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published28 Jul 2025, 07:13 PM IST
Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan has reignited public fascination with her appearance after stepping out looking visibly youthful during press conferences for her upcoming film Freakier Friday.

The actress, 38, has sparked widespread speculation online, with many fans and media outlets questioning whether cosmetic procedures are behind her radiant transformation.

Social media platforms were abuzz as images and videos from the promotional events made the rounds, prompting a wave of comments admiring Lohan’s seemingly ageless glow.

Whispers of a possible facelift quickly began circulating, with some users suggesting that the star had joined the growing list of Hollywood celebrities appearing to reverse time.

However, Lohan herself has dismissed the rumours, attributing her fresh-faced look to a disciplined wellness routine. According to the actress, the secret behind her transformation lies not in surgical interventions but in a consistent skincare regimen, healthy juices, cold water treatments, and non-invasive laser therapies.

Lohan’s evolving appearance places her alongside a number of celebrities who have been the subject of similar rumours in recent years, often linked to what some dub the “modern-day fountain of youth.” 

Whether through subtle cosmetic enhancements or a dedication to self-care, stars are increasingly blurring the lines between natural ageing and aesthetic innovation.

‘Freakier Friday’, the sequel to the beloved 2003 comedy ‘Freaky Friday’, reunites Lohan with co-star Jamie Lee Curtis. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release, with Lohan’s return to the spotlight and her glowing appearance only adding to the anticipation.

 
