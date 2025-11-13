Linkin Park confirms Bengaluru concert — Check date, venue, ticket information

American rock icons Linkin Park have officially announced a standalone concert in Bengaluru as part of their ‘From Zero’ World Tour.

When will the show take place? The performance, slated for January 23, 2026, will take place ahead of the band’s headline appearance at Lollapalooza India 2026, marking their first set of live shows in the country in nearly a decade.

Where will the show take place? Linkin Park's first show in India - even before the Lollapalooza headliners - will take place in Bengaluru at the Brigade Innovation Gardens.

When will the tickets go on sale? General ticket sales will open at 12 PM (noon) IST on Saturday, November 15, 2025, exclusively via BookMyShow. An exclusive pre-sale for Linkin Park Underground (LPU) members will begin a day earlier — at 11 AM IST for Legacy members and 1 PM IST for Passport Plus members on Friday, November 14. Fans can visit lpunderground.com/pre-sale for further details.

Linkin Park's to continue their ‘From Zero’ World Tour in India The tour celebrates the release of Linkin Park’s chart-topping album ‘From Zero’ (Warner Records), which debuted at number one in 14 countries earlier this year. Fans can expect a powerful blend of the band’s new material and their defining hits — from recent tracks like ‘The Emptiness Machine’ and ‘Heavy Is the Crown’ to timeless anthems such as ‘In the End’ and ‘Numb’.

In a statement accompanying the tour announcement, the band said the performances will embody “the renewed energy and emotion” that shaped their latest album. ‘Heavy Is the Crown’ — written in collaboration with Riot Games as the official League of Legends World Championship anthem — has already cemented Linkin Park’s return to the forefront of global rock.

Adding to the excitement, Indian metal favourites Bloodywood will open the Bengaluru show, bringing their distinctive fusion of folk and heavy metal to the stage.

Linkin Park earns two Grammy nominations The band’s resurgence has been met with widespread acclaim. ‘From Zero’ has earned two Grammy nominations — for Best Rock Album and Best Rock Performance ('The Emptiness Machine') — reaffirming Linkin Park’s enduring influence.

With over 54 million monthly Spotify listeners and critical praise from Billboard, The New York Times, and The Los Angeles Times, the band’s latest era is shaping up to be one of its most defining yet.

The Bengaluru concert on January 23, 2026 promises to be a night of nostalgia, emotion, and electrifying rock energy.