Linkin Park documentary Unshatter set for September release

Los Angeles [US], August 5 (ANI): Global music sensation Linkin Park is set to bring its latest chapter to the big screen with the release of 'Linkin Park: Unshatter', a feature-length documentary directed by band member Joe Hahn, reported Deadline.

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The film, produced in collaboration with the band, CJ 4DPlex, and Trafalgar, is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 30 across 2D, ScreenX, and 4DX formats.

The documentary traces the band's emotional journey as they navigate grief, resilience, and artistic reinvention following a pivotal period in their career.

It also captures Linkin Park's return to the global stage, culminating in the 'From Zero' era and performances in São Paulo, Brazil.

Featuring a mix of rare archival footage, behind-the-scenes moments, studio recordings, and live concert performances, 'Unshatter' offers fans an intimate look at the band's creative evolution. The film follows Linkin Park from early recording sessions in 2022 through the making of From Zero, while also documenting the arrival of new members Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain as the band embarks on its next phase.

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Ahead of the film's premiere, Linkin Park will release a companion live soundtrack titled Unshatter (Live From São Paulo) on September 25.

The album will feature live renditions spanning the band's catalogue, including exclusive performances that do not appear in the documentary. Reflecting on the project, director Joe Hahn described Unshatter as a deeply personal portrait of a defining moment in the band's history.

"Unshatter follows a very particular moment in Linkin Park's history and documents a path through loss, uncertainty, friendship, and reinvention. I hope longtime fans see parts of our journey they've never seen before, and I hope people who are just discovering our music come away with a better understanding of how we got here," as quoted by Deadline.

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"But even beyond Linkin Park, I hope people connect with it as a story about relationships, resilience, and what it really takes to move forward when you don't have all the answers," Hahn said, as quoted by Deadline. (ANI)