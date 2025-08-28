Rock band of the 90s, Linkin Park, is coming to India in 2026. A treat for millennials who grew up listening to hits like “In The End”, the band will feature at Lollapalooza India as part of their From Zero World Tour. This marks a new era for the band after their return in September 2024, following a seven-year hiatus.

Months after introducing their co-lead singer, Emily Armstrong, following Chester Bennington’s sudden death, Linkin Park kicked off their “From Zero World Tour” on 29 August in Omaha. The tour will conclude in Switzerland in June 2026. Here’s all you need to know about their India tour.

Lollapalooza India Dates Lollapalooza is an annual music festival held in Mumbai. For 2026, it is scheduled for 24-25 January. The festival has previously hosted artists like the Jonas Brothers, Halsey, and OneRepublic in 2024, and Linkin Park is set to join the line-up this time.

Ticket Information General sale for Lollapalooza tickets goes live today at 12 noon on the official BookMyShow portal. Fans can also purchase VIP Tickets, which offer dedicated on-field viewing at the main stages and access to the VIP Lounge.

The Lolla Platinum pass provides air-conditioned lounges, Lolla Platinum Pits, shuttle services between festival entrances, and several other complimentary services. While Linkin Park’s official website has confirmed the Mumbai show, the ticket link is currently not functional. Fans can check back at 12 noon to book tickets for the rock band.

The Bank of Baroda Leak Excitement online surged when a notification from the Bank of Baroda accidentally revealed one of the Lollapalooza artists. A user on X (formerly Twitter) shared a screenshot that read, “Experience Linkin Park Live at Lollapalooza 2026”, urging fans to book tickets with their RuPay card on 26 August during the presale.

While some fans dismissed it as a rumour, LollaIndia’s official social media post captioned, “From Zero to hundred…” further fuelled speculation, hinting at the band’s participation in their From Zero World Tour. It was later confirmed on Linkin Park’s official website that they would indeed perform in Mumbai during Lollapalooza.