Linkin Park tease second India show after mysterious Billboard appears in Bangalore, say ‘one show wasn’t enough'

Linkin Park may be gearing up for another live show in India after a mysterious billboard appeared in Bangalore this week.

The words “ONE SHOW WASN’T ENOUGH” were emblazoned across the billboard — a clear hint that the legendary rock band may be gearing up for another show in India.

The cryptic message has sparked excitement among fans, who believe it hints at a second concert following the band’s already confirmed Lollapalooza India 2026 performance in Mumbai this January.

The billboard, reportedly spotted near key traffic intersections across Bangalore, features the band’s distinctive logo alongside the message, suggesting that the Grammy-winning rock icons might extend their stay in India as part of their From Zero World Tour.

Linkin Park set to headline Lollapooza India 2026 Currently, Linkin Park is slated to headline Lollapalooza India 2026 at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on January 25, marking their long-awaited debut in India. The show will take place on the festival’s second day and is expected to draw massive crowds, with tickets already in high demand.

The performance is part of the band’s global tour promoting their 2024 comeback album, From Zero, which introduced new members Emily Armstrong (co-lead vocals), Colin Brittain (drums), and Alex Federer (guitar). They joined founding members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Rob Bourdon, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell, and Joe Hahn, in what critics have called a “powerful reimagining of Linkin Park’s signature sound.”

In a recent statement to fans, Mike Shinoda shared his enthusiasm about finally performing in India. “India has been somewhere we’ve wanted to play for a long time. Our fans there are incredibly passionate and we can’t wait to finally bring our live show to them,” he said.

Adding to the buzz, From Zero was recently nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Rock Album and The Emptiness Machine for Best Rock Performance, reaffirming the band’s continuing influence in the global rock scene nearly three decades into their career.