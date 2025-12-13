Lionel Messi unveils his 70-foot-tall statue in Kolkata, meets Shah Rukh Khan. Watch

The moment every footfall fan waited for is here. Legendary football star Lionel Messi is in Kolkata. On Saturday, Messi unveiled his 70-foot-tall statue at Salt Lake Stadium. He is visiting Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi for his G.O.A.T. India Tour.
Watch:
(This is a developing story)
