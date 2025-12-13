Lionel Messi unveils his 70-foot-tall statue in Kolkata, meets Shah Rukh Khan. Watch

Lionel Messi reached Kolkata as the first stop of his G.O.A.T. India Tour. He met Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan as well.

Sneha Biswas
Updated13 Dec 2025, 11:28 AM IST
Kolkata: Argentine footballer Lionel Messi with TMC MLA Sujit Bose virtually unveils his 70-feet statue as part of his 'G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025', in Kolkata, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)(PTI12_13_2025_000020A)
Kolkata: Argentine footballer Lionel Messi with TMC MLA Sujit Bose virtually unveils his 70-feet statue as part of his 'G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025', in Kolkata, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

The moment every footfall fan waited for is here. Legendary football star Lionel Messi is in Kolkata. On Saturday, Messi unveiled his 70-foot-tall statue at Salt Lake Stadium. He is visiting Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi for his G.O.A.T. India Tour.

Watch:

(This is a developing story)

