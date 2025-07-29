Lionel Messi with wife caught on ‘kiss-cam’ at Coldplay concert amid Astronomer fiasco; netizens say ‘they look shy’

Footballer Lionel Messi and wife Antonela Roccuzzo were seen attending a Coldplay concert in Miami's Hard Rock Stadium as per a viral videos days after Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot’s 'kiss-cam scandal'. The stadium was overjoyed with their appearance and shouted “Messi, Messi”.

The 38-year-old, who plays for Inter Miami took some time out to be a part of the show with his family and was seen sitting in a VIP box with his wife and three children Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

Chris Martin said, “Lio. My beautiful brother. You and your wife are looking so fine. Thanks for coming today to see our band playing, the number one sportsperson of all time.”

Messi was spotted smiling and waving to the people as the concert went on.

His wife took to Instagram to share their photos as well.

Netizens react One of the users said, “No worries, he’s not a CEO”. Another stated, “Best example of real love”. “They didn't understand the assignment”, “They look shy” "Such a humble personality.. We made the right person famous!" were some other comments made.

A fan joked, “GOAT caught cheating with a human”. A few others remarked, ”Notice how they weren’t having an affair", “I have a deja vu. But with a different ending”.

Recent viral moment from Coldplay concert At a recent Coldplay concert in Boston, an unexpected moment grabbed the audience’s attention when the band's well-known “kiss cam” took center stage. While performing at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, the camera focused on Astronomer CEO Andy Byron alongside Kristin Cabot, the company’s Chief People Officer. The duo’s visibly uncomfortable reactions drew attention, leading frontman Chris Martin to jest, “Either they're shy or in an affair”.