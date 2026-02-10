‘Living upto film title': Netizens revisit FIR against Yash's Toxic makers over cutting forest trees

Ahead of the release, the controversy around the Yash-starrer Toxic has made its way to Reddit. Previously, reports claimed that a First Information Report was filed against the makers of the film for the alleged cutting of forest trees in Bengaluru. It was said that the land was cleared to create the film set.

Toxic controversy over cutting down forest trees The FIR was filed against the Canara Bank General Manager and Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) General Manager, reported news agency ANI. India Today had released before and after satellite images of the forest land where, allegedly, a significant portion of trees were axed illegally.

Sharing the old images, a user wrote on Reddit, “Karnataka Environment Minister Eshwar has alleged that hundreds of trees were illegally felled on forest land within the HMT premises in Peenya, Bengaluru, to create space for the set of the Toxic, starring Yash.”

Netizens react to old images Reacting to the old news, a user wrote sarcastically in the comments, “Toxic: Coming not just in cinemas but in your lungs as well.” “What kinda stupidity is this ?? Destroying ecosystem for movies not acceptable ?? Then what’s the point of studios are built,” added another.

One more said, “Living upto film title.”

Someone else commented, “Really Toxic.”

Karnataka Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre urged officials to take action against the cutting of trees on the forest land, which was reportedly occupied by HMT. Eshwar had told ANI, “I personally visited the land where Toxic movie is being shot.. Hundreds of trees have been illegally cut down for the filming of the movie on forestland under HMT’s jurisdiction, which is visible in satellite images… We will take necessary actions against the people who violated the rules. Cutting trees in forestland without legal permission is a punishable offence.”

However, it is not the only controversy faced by the film.

More controversy for Toxic Recently, the makers dropped a teaser of Toxic, grabbing eyeballs. While many praised the much-awaited film teaser, the Aam Aadmi Party’s Women’s Wing of the state filed a complaint to the Karnataka State Women’s Commission.

Reacting to it, CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi told India Today that the teaser of Toxic didn't go through the censor board since it was a teaser.

“I don’t think I would give any comment right now,” he said.

Joshi added, "I don’t think unless the things are applied to the certification board. Sometimes, I also want to clarify that a lot of things you see on YouTube and other digital platforms, at times they are not certified. So people think that everything they are seeing is certified.”

“Digital media, a lot of things you see, have not gone through the process of certification. So sometimes it’s very unfair what people see on OTT, YouTube and other digital platforms, assume that this has been certified by the CBFC. And the truth is, it has not,” Joshi clarified.

When will Toxic release Meanwhile, Toxic, helmed by Geetu Mohandas, stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Tovino Thomas, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi and Rukmini Vasanth.