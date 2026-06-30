Lock Upp 2: Akanksha Chamola gets emotional as she opens up about divorce from Gaurav Khanna, ‘He wants kids, I don't'

Lock Upp 2: Akanksha Chamola sent shockwaves on the premiere day after revealing that she and her husband, actor Gaurav Khanna, are heading for a divorce. She opened up about their decision on the show for the first time and broke down in front of participants. A visibly emotional Chamola also revealed what went wrong between her and Khanna that led to their separation.

Advertisement

Akanksha Chamola breaks down after announcing divorce In the third episode, Akanksha Chamola referred to Harshad Chopda's secret, which revealed why he never got married. She told others in the house, “Humare liye safe hona easy nahi tha. Maine jo bohot bara secret reveal kiya hain na ma'am, woh life-changing secret hain. Aap sab ke liye bohot asaan hain bolna ki hum teeno ko aap save kar dete lekin usne (Harshad) jo secret reveal kiya hain… uska pata nahi but maine jo secret reveal kiya hain na… aap log jab bahaar jayenge tab pata chalega ki kya secret bola hain (It was not easy for us to be safe. I have revealed a huge secret and it will be life-changing. It is very easy for all of you to say why not save us but I don't know about him, but for me, it was a lot. When all of you will go out you will see what it means).”

Advertisement

She continued, “Mere liye woh bohot devastating secret hain (It is a devastating secret for me).”

Teary-eyed Akanksha Chamola was seen covering her face while others comforted her.

Also Read | Akanksha Chamola confirms divorce from Gaurav Khanna, netizens shocked

What did Akanksha Chamola say Previously, Akanksha Chamola revealed on Lock Upp 2, "Me and Gaurav are getting a divorce. We have been living separately for the last one year and it's not been public."

She added, “Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other. We don't think we are compatible as partners because we both see a very different future. And, unfortunately, it's not with each other.”

Why Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna heading for divorce? In a different scene of the same episode, Chamola further discussed the reason behind her divorce. She was with inmates Shreya Kalra and Sufi Motiwala when she claimed that Gaurav Khanna grew apart from her due to their differences.

Advertisement

Akanksha Chamola said on the show, “Jab hum shaadi mein thhe, mera maternal instinct kabhi nahi tha (When we were married, I never had a maternal instinct). But I was open to discovering it and it was never shut down. But gradually I realised that I am not meant for it and he was okay with it. But I guess, in time, that shifted.”

So, what changed? Akanksha Chamola explained, “Now, he wants to have kids and I can't give him that. Nahi hein mere mein instinct, woh maine bohot pehle bol diya tha (I don't have the instinct, I had told him long back)."

"Jab mujhe realise ho gaya ki main bani hi nahi hu iss chees ke liye maine tabhi hi bol diya tha ki main nahi karne waali hoon. So we had a discussion where I told him if you want to leave me then leave me fair enough. Log shaadi isliye karte hain lets be honest… 99% want to get married because you want to have kids and family aagey badhana hain warna aap kyu shaadi karoge (Most people get married to have kids and take forward to family lineage).

Advertisement

“He is not wrong on his part. And then Bigg Boss happened and I realised that isko bohot zyaada hain aur main nahi kar paa rahi hoon (He wants it badly and I am unable to provide him that). For me I don't want to put him in that situation,” she backed Khanna.

Advertisement

Netizens react The clips have now gone viral on social media.

Reacting to it, a fan wrote in the comment section of a post on X, “Adopt a child together. Problem solved. Please don’t get separated over this. Adoption is best. There are other options as well (sic).”

“Baby & bedroom conversation between couple is used by both husband & wife to stay relevant (sic),” accused a user.

Someone else reacted, saying, “I can bet. She is gonna have kids someday. Maybe just not with Gaurav (sic).”

Where to watch Lock Upp 2 Lock Upp 2 is being hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. It is streaming on Netflix.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.