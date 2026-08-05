Lock Upp Season 2 Final winner: Who is Shreya Kalra? Pahadi influencer beats Shilpa Shinde, Ram Kapoor to bag ₹1 crore

On 5 August, Lock Upp Season 2 had its grand finale on Netflix. The season ran for 40 days, filled with drama. The 5 finalists were Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Shilpa Shinde, Yogesh Rawat and Ram Kapoor. It was Shreya Kalra who emerged victorious. The winner took home a cash prize of ₹1 crore.

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Reality show veteran Prince Narula earlier praised Kalra's gameplay. He said being called a villain was fine. According to him, no one is truly the hero. Shreya thanked him for his kind words.

The show started on 27 June with 15 contestants. Two more later joined as wild card entrants. Recent eliminations included Harshad Chopda and Akanksha Chamola. Varun Yadav also left the show in Week 6.

The finale streamed on Netflix at 8 PM. Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan hosted the episode. The winner was decided through tasks and voting.

Who Is Shreya Kalra? Shreya Kalra is a digital creator, actress, podcaster and reality show personality. She hails from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. She was born into a Pahadi family. Her parents are Kishore Kalra and Rajkumari Kalra. She has a brother named Manishi Kalra.

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Shreya completed her schooling in Indore. She later earned an MBA. Her content creation journey started back in 2018. She started on TikTok, posting dance and fashion videos. She also shared lip-sync content on the platform.

TikTok was banned in India in 2020. Shreya then shifted her focus elsewhere online. She moved towards Instagram and YouTube instead. There, she grew her audience steadily over time. Her content included lifestyle, entertainment and creator-focused videos.

Also Read | Lock Upp: Pamala Serena reveals she once bet on cricket matches using insider tips

On Instagram, Shreya Kalra has 2.3 million followers. She has 1.65 million subscribers on YouTube.

Kalra eventually transitioned into reality television. In 2020, she joined MTV Roadies Revolution as a wildcard. She was a part of Nikhil Chinapa's gang. Her time on the show was relatively short. Still, her outspoken nature earned her recognition.

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She later diversified her career considerably further. She started hosting various digital reality shows. She also launched her own personal podcast. This helped establish her beyond short-form content.

Shreya's personal life has drawn public attention. She has often collaborated with creator Rishabh Jaiswal. Their chemistry has sparked ongoing dating speculation.

Older videos of them resurfaced recently online. This followed her comments during Lock Upp Season 2. Neither has publicly confirmed a relationship, however.

Shreya entered Lock Upp 2 as an influencer contestant. She quickly became one of its most discussed players. She confronted actor Ram Kapoor during the premiere. This sparked one of the season's first clashes.

Inside the show, she fought with several contestants, including Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Choudhary. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Sufi Motiwala were also involved.

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A major controversy arose during the season. Shreya revealed Akanksha Chamola's sexual orientation on camera. It followed a chargesheet filed against her. The incident sparked debate around privacy and consent.

She also faced backlash over remarks about Harshad Chopda. Her bold personality kept her widely discussed throughout the show.

Munawar Faruqui won the first season of Lock Upp in 2022. The show was hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Payal Rohatgi finished as the runner-up. The first season streamed on Alt Balaji.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.