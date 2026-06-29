Lock Upp season 2 full contestant list: Harshad Chopra, Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Akanksha Chamola and more

Lock Upp season 2 full contestant list: Kangana Ranaut's hit reality show, Lock Upp, is back with Season 2. This time, the hosting duties have been taken over by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. Lock Upp Season 2 premiered on 27 June, making headlines already with the new lineup of contestants including television stars, actors, veterans, influencers and social media personalities.

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Lock Upp season 2 full contestant list Take a look at the 15 contestants who have been locked up to compete with each other for the winning title. All of them must ensure a journey of six weeks to take home the prize money of ₹1 crore.

Ram Kapoor Ram Kapoor is one of the highest-paid actors on Indian television. His hit shows include Kasamh Se and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. He also appeared in several films and web series.

Dheeraj Dhoopar Dheeraj Dhoopar is popularly known for essaying the role of Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya and Prem Bhardwaj in Sasural Simar Ka, becoming a household name.

Shivangi Joshi Shivangi Joshi is best known for playing Naira Singhania Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She appeared in Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, Beintehaa, Begusarai, Balika Vadhu 2, Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka, and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4. She also starred in Rohit Shetty's reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

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Harshad Chopra Harshad Chopra made his acting debut with Mamta in 2006 and starred in popular TV shows like Left Right Left, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Tere Liye, Bepannah, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Sunita Ahuja Sunita Ahuja is actor Govinda's wife. She gained popularity with her bold and outspoken personality and often made news with rumours of her troubled marriage. She also began her YouTube channel, which added to her fame.

Also Read | Govinda reacts to allegations of extramarital affair by wife Sunita Ahuja

Yogesh Rawat Yogesh Rawat participated in the reality show Roadies and later appeared on Splitsvilla X6. He hit headlines with his popular love triangle on the show.

Akanksha Choudhary Akanksha Choudhary is a model who gained popularity from Splitsvilla X6. Her highly publicised bond with Yogesh Rawat and his eventual betrayal made her an overnight sensation on social media.

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Sufi Motiwala Sufi Motiwala is a fashion influencer, content creator, and social media personality who rose to fame for his candid celebrity style reviews. He previously starred in The Traitors.

Pamela Serena Winner of Ms UAE World 2022 and Ms Universe Dubai 2021, Pamela Serena starred in Netflix’s Desi Bling recently.

Varun Yadav Varun Yadav, aka Laila, is a Delhi-based content creator known for his funny content on social media.

Akanksha Chamola Akanksha Chamola is known for her work in TV shows such as Santoshi Maa, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Crime Patrol. She married actor Gaurav Khanna.

Also Read | Akanksha Chamola confirms divorce from Gaurav Khanna, netizens shocked

Madhuri Grover Madhuri Grover is an entrepreneur and quite popular on social media as the wife of BharatPe's co-founder and former MD Ashneer Grover. She was BharatPe's head of operations. The couple parted ways with the company in 2022.

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Shreya Kalra Content creator and model Shreya Kalra appeared on reality shows like Roadies, Splitsvilla X5, and Battleground. She has also served as the host of the show, Society.

Shreshta Iyer Shreshta Iyer is a social media personality, choreographer, and better known as the sister of Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer. Viral for her dance reels on Instagram, she has 420K followers on the platform.

Riyaz Aly Riyaz Aly is a popular content creator, actor, and social media personality who rose to fame on TikTok, becoming one of the most popular young digital stars in the country.

Lock Upp is streaming online on Netflix. It airs every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.