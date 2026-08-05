Lock Upp season 2 grand finale: When to watch, finalists list, prize money - all you need to know

The wait is finally coming to an end. After weeks of tearful confessions, shocking exits, simmering rivalries and no shortage of game-plan twists, Lock Upp Season 2 is all set to wrap up with its much-awaited grand finale. Fans of the reality show have been counting down the days to find out who will emerge as the ultimate winner, walking away with the season's title and a cash prize of ₹1 crore.

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When and where to watch the finale The grand finale of Lock Upp Season 2 will stream on Netflix on Wednesday, August 5, at 8 pm IST. The show, helmed by Kangana Ranaut as host, with Riteish Deshmukh taking on the role of jailer and Farah Khan stepping in as super mentor, first premiered on June 27. Since then, it has kept audiences engaged with new episodes dropping six days a week, running from Saturday through Thursday, packed with daily twists and unfiltered drama.

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The road to the finale hasn't been smooth Getting to this point has involved plenty of high-stakes moments and unexpected turns for the contestants. Actor Harshad Chopda became the season's first confirmed finalist after clinching victory in the intense Daawat-e-Jung challenge — a task built around contestants having to argue and convince each other about who truly deserved a direct berth in the finale. After an especially tense standoff, Harshad was the last one left standing inside the show's signature cage, sealing his spot in the final lineup.

Who else made it to the final stretch Alongside Harshad, several other strong contenders remained in contention for the title heading into the finale, including Ram Kapoor, Yogesh Rawat, Shreya Kalra, Shilpa Shinde, Varun Yadav (better known to viewers as Laila), Akanksha Chamola and Shivangi Joshi — though the competition's dynamics shifted significantly following the season's most recent elimination.

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The twist that changed everything One of the most talked-about moments of the season came during another edition of the Daawat-e-Jung task, when contestant Shreya Kalra made a bold strategic call. Rather than taking part in the usual back-and-forth discussion format, she chose to exercise the "Advantage" option instead — a power that allowed her to directly eliminate one contestant from those placed in the "At Risk" zone.

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Shreya used that privilege to eliminate Shivangi Joshi, in what turned out to be one of the most emotionally charged episodes of the season. The move left fellow contestants visibly stunned and reshaped the competition's trajectory heading into the final rounds, fuelling fresh speculation about who now stands the best chance of lifting the trophy.

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What to expect tonight With the finalists narrowed down and tensions at an all-time high, tonight's episode promises to deliver the season's biggest showdown yet. Viewers can expect a mix of final challenges, emotional farewells and possibly a few last-minute surprises before Lock Upp Season 2 officially crowns its winner. As always with the franchise, contestants are competing not just for the title but for the recognition and career boost that comes with winning one of Indian television's most talked-about reality formats.

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As the clock ticks down to the 8 pm IST premiere, fan speculation online has been running high over who among the remaining finalists — Harshad Chopda, Ram Kapoor, Yogesh Rawat, Shreya Kalra, Shilpa Shinde, Varun Yadav and Akanksha Chamola — will ultimately be crowned the winner of Lock Upp Season 2.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.