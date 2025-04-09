Logout OTT release: Irfan Khan fans excited over son Babil Khan movie; here’s when, where to watch cyber-thriller online

Logout OTT release: Babil Khan starrer ‘Logout’ will be debuting on digital screens soon. As the filmmakers are preparing to release the movie of Irfan Khan’s son in the coming days, internet is buzzing with excitement. The trailer of the cyber thriller was released on April 8 with the announcement of movie release date.

Irfan Khan’s son, Babil Khan, will be returning to the screens almost after 1.5 years. His last acting foray was in the web series “The Railway Men" - based on Bhopal Gas Tragedy. The description of ‘Logout’ trailer states, “Pratyush, a digital influencer on the verge of success, finds himself in a race for survival when an obsessed fan takes control of his phone. What happens next?”

The movie makers released the official trailer of Logout on April 8, 2025. The 2-minute, 41-second trailer offers a sneak-peek into Babil Khan’s character, Pratyush who is portrayed as a popular social media influencer.

When and where to watch Logout online To stream “Logoutm,” cinema enthusiasts must take note of OTT release date, which is April 18, and online streaming platform ZEE5. This riveting narrative can be watch from the comfort of your homes.

Netizen reaction Social media strongly reacted to the announcement as one user stated, “He's Irfan bhai's son. He has his blood of acting. He got it. Waiting for the movie.” Another user remarked, “Wowwww factor just loading. Babil Yaad dila do irfan bhai ki." A third user wrote, “Seems like NEW MASTERPIECE...Like CTRL Was.” A fourth user replied, “Miss your Father... Legend Irfan Khan.”

Logout plot “Pratyush, a digital influencer nearing 10 million followers, gears up for a career milestone. His dreams shatter when his phone vanishes, leading him to lose control of his life to a stranger,” IMDb description states.

