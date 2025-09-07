Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection day 10: Dulquer Salmaan's film sees strong weekend growth, nears ₹75 cr mark

Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection day 10: Actor Kalyani Priyadarshan’s superhero drama Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has picked up its business over the weekend. The Malayalam film, backed by Dulquer Salmaan, is seeing growth, thanks to word of mouth. The film is set to enter the ₹75 crore club soon.

Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection day 10 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has minted ₹9.75 crore net [Mal: 7.25 Cr; Ta: 0.85; Te: 1.25; Hi: 0.4] in India on day 10. It witnessed about 27.45% growth in its earnings from Friday to Saturday.

This takes the total earnings to ₹72.1 crore net in India.

Reportedly, Lokah Chapter 1 is made on a budget of ₹30 crore.

Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films, the film was released in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Lokah Chapter 1 occupancy across India Talking about occupancy in theatres, Lokah: Chapter 1 maintained an impressive run at the box office on its second Saturday, recording an overall Malayalam occupancy of 88.26%.

The film drew strong audiences across the day, with morning shows registering 79.56%, before witnessing a sharp rise in the afternoon at 92.61% and sustaining momentum through the evening with 93.07% occupancy on day 10. Even the night shows performed strongly at 87.81% on its 10th day in theatres.

On the other hand, the Telugu version of Lokah Chapter 1 on its 10th day recorded an overall occupancy of 55.09%. The film started day 10 on a modest note with 32.73% in morning shows, but gained momentum by afternoon with 54.70%, climbing further to 58.99% during evening shows. It had the strongest turnout in the night shows, hitting 73.95% occupancy on day 10.

Meanwhile, the Hindi and Tamil estimates for the film are not out yet on the website.

Lokah Chapter 1, third highest-grossing Malayalam film: Report Previously, a report suggested that Lokah has emerged as the third-highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025 so far. It reportedly ranked just behind Mohanlal and Prithiviraj Sukumaran's L2: Empuraan and Thudarum, also starring Mohanlal.