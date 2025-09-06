Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection day 9: Dulquer Salmaan film maintains momentum, inches closer to ₹70 cr

The Malayalam-language film, which is reportedly made on a budget of ₹30 crore, minted ₹5.92 Cr India net on second Saturday after its release on August 28.

The week 1 collection stood at ₹54.7 cr nett. Its total India net collection is ₹68.27 cr, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection day 9: Region-wise occupancy Kochi leads with an overall performance of 93.67%, performing strongly in the morning (87%), afternoon (98%), and evening (96%), although it has no shows at night, across 186 shows. Trivandrum follows with 87.33% overall, showing lower morning performance (67%) but strong afternoon (97%) and evening (98%) slots over 197 shows. Bengaluru has an overall score of 83.33%, with morning at 69%, afternoon 90%, and evening 91%, spanning 129 shows. Chennai performs well with 93% overall, strong across morning (85%), afternoon (97%), and evening (97%) in 40 shows. Kozhikode has an overall 89%, with morning at 81%, afternoon 94%, and evening 92% over 98 shows, Sacnilk mentioned.

Thrissur performs the best overall at 95.67%, with high morning (93%), afternoon (98%), and evening (96%) percentages from 69 shows. Kollam and Kottayam both have the highest overall scores at 98.67%, with near-perfect morning, afternoon, and evening performances, although with fewer shows (35 and 17 respectively). Alappuzha also scores well at 94.67%, with strong performances across morning to evening in 35 shows. Hyderabad shows an 88.33% overall, steady through morning (87%), afternoon (92%), and evening (86%) over 14 shows.

The National Capital Region (NCR) has a lower overall of 80.50%, with no morning or night shows, and moderate afternoon (79%) and evening (82%) performance across 19 shows. Mumbai ranks lowest with 56.33% overall, showing weaker morning (44%) and afternoon (53%) performances but slightly better evening (72%) from 48 shows. Notably, all regions report zero percent performance during the night slot.

