Lokah Chapter 1 on OTT: When and where will Kalyani Priyadarshan and Dulquer Salmaan's film stream online

Lokah Chapter 1 on OTT: Malayalam superhero film, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra ruled the big screen with its unexpected performance. Amid the success of the film, several reports have made claims about the film's OTT release until now. Finally, details about its OTT release have been confirmed.

Lokah Chapter 1 on OTT Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra will be streaming online on JioHotstar.

Previously, Live Mint were among the first ones to report the same.

Recently, the makers made the official announcement. The platform left fans excited when dropped a post that read: "The beginning of a new universe. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra — coming soon."

When will Lokah Chapter 1 release on OTT? However, the OTT platform has yet to confirm the release date. Going by multiple reports, Lokah Chapter 1 is said to stream on the OTT app somewhere between 17 and 20 October 2025.

All in all, it should be available during the Diwali festive week. Anyone will be able to stream the film online using their smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart TVs and more smart gadgets.

Lokah Chapter 1 OTT languages It is still not known if Lokah will be available in a dubbed version. But, since the teaser has been shared by JioHotstar, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam (original language), it is confirmed that Lokah Chapter 1 will be available in more than just its original language.

Talking about the film's OTT release, previously Dulquer Salmaan warned viewers. He took to his X, formerly Twitter, account and wrote, “Loka is unlikely to release on OTT anytime soon. What's the hurry in there? Don't believe the rumours about the OTT release of this film. Wait for the official announcement from the film's crew.”

About Lokah Chapter 1 Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is written and directed by Dominic Arun. It is backed by actor Dulquer Salmaan.

The film revolves around Kalyani Priyadarshan as Chandra in the lead. The story begins as Chandra mysteriously arrives in Bangalore and ends up being entangled with a gang who are into an ongoing organ trafficking scam.