Lokah: Chapter 1 OTT release date: When and where to watch Dulquer Salmaan and Kalyani Priyadarshan film

Lokah Chapter 1 OTT release date: After making waves at the Box Office, one of South India's biggest blockbusters Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra is all set for its OTT release.

Directed by Dominic Arun, this superhero film features Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen. The wait is finally over for all movie buffs, as the highest-grossing Malayalam movie of all time now has a date for its release on OTT platforms. In fact, it is just a matter of a few hours!

Lokah Chapter 1 OTT: When & where to watch? As per reports, most South Indian films are usually released on OTT platforms after completing four weeks in the theatres. Breaking the trend – Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra movie, however – is premiering after eight weeks of its theatrical run.

The superhero movie hit the big screens on August 28, and will premiere on JioHotstar on Friday, October 31.

What time will Lokah hit the OTT platform? Viewers will be able to watch Lokah Chapter 1 from October 31, 12 am, the movie's streaming platform announced via a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Will Lokah be streamed in all languages? Lokah Chapter 1 movie will stream on JioHotstar in multiple languages. The Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen starrer will be available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telegu, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada and Hindi versions.

About Lokah Chapter 1 Written and directed by Dominic Arun, Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra is backed by actor Dulquer Salmaan.

The superhero movie revolves around Kalyani Priyadarshan as Chandra in the lead. The story begins as Chandra mysteriously arrives in Bangalore and ends up being entangled with a gang who are into an ongoing organ trafficking scam.

Lokah Chapter 1 also stars Naslen, Sandy Master, Arun Kurian and Chandu Salim Kumar in supporting roles. Dulquer Salmaan also stars in the film in a cameo role alongside Tovino Thomas.

Lokah Box Office collection Lokah Chapter 1, which was reportedly made on a budget of ₹30 crore, already minted ₹54.7 crore India net at the end of its first week in theatres.

