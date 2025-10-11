Lokah Chapter 1 OTT release: When and where to watch Kalyani Priyadarshan and Dulquer Salmaan's film

Lokah Chapter 1 OTT release: Kalyani Priyadarshan's recent Malayalam release, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, created a lot of buzz after its theatrical release on 28 August. It is backed by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films. Lokah Chapter 1. The film is now heading towards its OTT release.

Lokah Chapter 1 OTT release Lokah Chapter 1 is the first instalment in the Lokah franchise. Led by a female actor, it has become the highest-grossing Malayalam movie of all time, as per multiple reports.

According to a report by 123Telugu, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra will mark its OTT debut on JioHotstar, which holds its digital rights. It will reportedly stream online on 20 October, right ahead of Diwali.

Audience will be able to enjoy the superhero film during the festive week on their smart gadgets such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart TVs and more.

However, makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding the OTT release date.

Talking about the OTT release of the film, Dulquer previously clarified on social media. Amid the growing buzz around the film's digital release, he wrote on X, “Loka is unlikely to release on OTT anytime soon. What's the hurry in there? Don't believe the rumours about the OTT release of this film. Wait for the official announcement from the film's crew.”

About Lokah Chapter 1 Lokah Chapter 1 is written and directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan. It stars Kalyani Priyadarshan as Chandra in the lead role, who mysteriously arrives in Bangalore and gets entangled with a gang involved in organ trafficking scandal.

The film also stars Naslen, Sandy Master, Arun Kurian and Chandu Salim Kumar in key roles. Dulquer Salmaan appears in the film in a cameo role with Tovino Thomas.

After its release in August, Lokah Chapter 1 became India's first female superhero, which turned out to be commercially successful. It received widespread acclaim from critics and the audience.