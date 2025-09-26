Lokah Chapter 1 releasing on OTT? Here's what filmmaker Dulquer Salmaan said about its digital debut

Lokah Chapter 1 OTT release: Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer fan favourite Mollywood movie ‘Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra,’ hit the silver screen last month on August 28. As the excitement builds for OTT release of the highest grossing Malayalam film of all time, all eyes are on official announcement from filmmakers.

Lokah Chapter 1 OTT release With riveting storyline, thrilling fight scenes, captivating graphics and stunning screenplay, the fantasy fictional superhero film has successfully been able to monetise the hype.

On Thursday, September 25, the film marked its 30th day in theatres and continues to garner fans across theatres. Amid the buzz around Lokah Chapter 1, the sixth highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, making its digital debut in the first week of October, producer Dulquer Salmaan categorically dismissed the news.

In a post on X, he wrote, “Loka is unlikely to release on OTT anytime soon. What's the hurry in there? Don't believe the rumours about the OTT release of this film. Wait for the official announcement from the film's crew.”

Lokah Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 30 Lokah Chapter 1, featuring 151 minutes runtime, is unlikely to be released on OTT platforms soon but cinephiles can still watch it in theatres which is available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

On September 25, Lokah collected ₹70 lakh net in India, taking Week 4 total to ₹13.2 crore net, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. So far, the movie did a business of ₹142.02 crore net at the domestic box office in 30 days.

Lokah Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection At the worldwide box office, Lokah is eyeing War 2 record after overtaking L2 Empuraan with nearly ₹281.50 crore gross collection worldwide in 28 days.