Lokah Chapter 2 announced: Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan to lead sequel, promo out

The makers of Lokah have officially announced the sequel, Lokah Chapter 2. On Saturday, Wayfarer Films unveiled a nearly three-minute video confirming that Tovino Thomas’ mischievous goblin (chathan) Michael will take centre stage this time, with Dulquer Salmaan reprising his role as the shapeshifting odiyan, Charlie.

The announcement video begins with Michael and Charlie sharing a toddy at a safehouse. What starts as light-hearted banter quickly shifts into deeper revelations. Michael teases Charlie about never calling, jokes about his 389 alcoholic brothers, and pulls out the book They Live Among Us—first seen in Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra. He hints that Chapter 2 revolves around him, while also dropping references to Charlie’s wild past, including killing Hitler.

Watch the promo here:

The tone turns darker when Michael warns Charlie about his violent brother, claiming he’s after him and Moothon (voiced by Mammootty). Despite Charlie’s reluctance to intervene, Michael insists, “Bro, aren’t we all a family?” The video ends on a tense note, teasing a complex history between the two.

Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under Wayfarer Films, Lokah Chapter 2 will expand the universe that began with Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra, the highest-grossing Malayalam film to date. The first instalment starred Kalyani Priyadarshan as Neeli/Chandra, with Naslen and Sandy in key roles. Both Tovino’s Michael and Dulquer’s Charlie were introduced in cameos, laying the groundwork for their return in the sequel.

While a release date is yet to be revealed, the announcement has set high expectations, as fans look forward to seeing Tovino and Dulquer headline the next chapter of this fantasy saga.