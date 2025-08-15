Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 'Coolie' roars at box office; here's what Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan and others charged for their roles

Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' has landed on the silver screen on 14 August and has become the biggest Tamil opener worldwide, minting a gross of ₹151 crore on opening day.

Advertisement

Industry trade tracker Sacnilk reported on Thursday that the movie earned ₹76.75 crore in India alone. On Friday, all the shows of ‘Coolie’ across all languages are running full and have minted an estimated ₹25.94 crore India net on Day 2.

According to a report by Deccan Herald, Rajinikanth has taken home the biggest pay cheque of ₹200 crore for 'Coolie'. The report added that as part of his remuneration, Rajinikanth was getting ₹150 crore, but his fees was revised following the spike in advance sales.

Among other details, some reports stated that Aamir Khan drew a cheque for ₹20 crore for his brief appearance, while other said that the Bollywood superstar did not charge a single penny for his role as a respect to Rajinikanth.

Advertisement

Other actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni – playing Simon in 'Coolie' – charged ₹10 crore for his performance in the film, while Shruti Haasan got ₹4 crore.

Actor Sathyaraj received a remuneration of ₹5 crore, while Kannada star Upendra drew a cheque for ₹5 crore.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has been paid ₹50 crore by the producers. Music director Anirudh Ravichander has been paid around ₹15 crore for his contribution in the film.

Coolie cast: Besides Rajinikanth, the ensemble cast features Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruthi Haasan, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and Aamir Khan in key roles.

Coolie review: Sumit Kadel's revie states, “The film is packed with non-stop twists and turns every 15–20 minutes. Coolie tells the story of how Deva goes to unimaginable lengths to avenge the death of his friend Rajshekhar and protect his daughters….Overall, while Coolie may not reach the exact heights of Vikram or Kaithi, it is still a very good film.”