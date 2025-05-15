Lollapalooza 2025 schedule out: Sabrina Carpenter, ASAP Rocky, Olivia Rodrigo to headline the famous music festival

Lollapalooza has officially revealed the day-wise schedule for its 2025 Chicago edition, and the line-up is packed with global music stars. This year’s festival will see headline performances from Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, The Creator, Luke Combs, Korn, A$AP Rocky and K-pop sensations Twice.

The festival will begin on July 31 and go on till August 3, 2025.

Full schedule of Lollapalooza Chicago 2025 The four-day music event kicks off with Tyler, The Creator and country star Luke Combs taking the spotlight on Thursday night. They will follow performances by Gracie Abrams and Cage the Elephant, with additional sets from Royal Otis.

Friday promises a mix of genres, with Olivia Rodrigo set to headline the T-Mobile stage after Djo and Foster the People. Over at the Bud Light stage, Korn will take over after high-energy sets by T-Pain and Bleachers.

Take a look at the full setlist for all the days:

Saturday features a strong line-up as Doechii sets the pace for Rufus Du Sol, who will close the night on the T-Mobile stage. Elsewhere, Young Miko and Clairo will warm up the crowd before Twice hits the stage at Grant Park.

The festival concludes on Sunday with performances by Sabrina Carpenter and A$AP Rocky. Fans can also catch Dominic Fike and The Marías during the final day’s schedule.

The festival will also see KATSEYE, a girl group whose most recent single, Gnarly, went viral on social media platforms.

Lolla India 2025: A glamourous affair Earlier this year, Lollapalooza returned to India for the third time, with the 2025 edition held in Mumbai on March 8. The event saw electric performances by international stars such as Shawn Mendes, Zedd, Glass Animals, Cory Wong and Isabel LaRosa. A highlight of the night was singer Jonita Gandhi’s thrilling collaboration with rapper Divine, which had the crowd buzzing.

