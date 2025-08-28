Lollapalooza India 2026: 'Early Bird' tickets gone in a flash after Linkin Park's BIG reveal – here's how to book next

Lollapalooza India 2026: It was just a matter of an hour or less, within which all the 'Early Bird' tickets of one of the much awaited music festivals, Lollapalooza, were sold out. The fourth edition of the festival will be held on January 24 and 25, 2026, at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

On Thursday, August 28, the general sale went live at 12pm on BookMyShow – Lollapalooza's ticketing partner. In less than 30 minutes, all the Early Bird tickets were sold out, with ecstatic fans rushing to score a ticket after it was confirmed that Linkin Park will headline the festival as part of their From Zero World Tour, reported CNBC.

In case you were not able to grab a ticket for Lolla India 2026 today, do not lose hope!

How to buy Lollapalooza tickets According to BookMyShow, the ticket sales for the music festival will resume on the booking platform once again at 9:30 am on Friday, August 39.

Lollapalooza India 2026 tickets

All the tickets that are purchased will be home-delivered.

Tickets, once purchased, are non-refundable and non-transferable. Linkin Park in Mumbai – Lollapalooza lineup With Linkin Park already confirmed, excitement is mounting as fans anticipate who might join the Lollapalooza India 2026 line-up. Popular guesses include big names like Niall Horan, 21 Pilots, Harry Styles, David Guetta, and Tiesto, as anticipation builds for the two-day music festival in Mumbai.

Lollapalooza India 2026 Lollapalooza is an annual music festival held in Mumbai. For 2026, it is scheduled for 24-25 January. The festival has previously hosted artists like the Jonas Brothers, Halsey, and OneRepublic in 2024, and Linkin Park is set to join the line-up this time.

The 2026 edition will feature more than 40 artists, with the full lineup yet to be announced.