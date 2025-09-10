Lollapalooza India 2026: From Playboi Carti to Pho, meet the hip-hop acts reshaping the music scene

Lollapalooza India returns for its fourth edition on January 24–25, 2026, once again taking over Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse. But this time, there’s a clear shift in the spotlight — hip-hop, in all its forms and flavours, takes centre stage.

Advertisement

From Playboi Carti’s genre-bending experimental sound to Pho’s deeply personal lyricism, the line-up reflects a powerful cultural change. What began as an underground movement in India has grown into a full-scale musical force — and nowhere is that more visible than at Lollapalooza 2026.

Also Read | Lollapalooza India 2026: Early bird tickets sell out as Linkin Park joins lineup

Tickets for the festival are now on sale at lollaindia.com.

The Sound of a Movement: Who’s Performing This year’s line-up is more than just a setlist — it’s a statement. It brings together international icons and India’s most exciting talent to tell the story of how hip-hop is evolving and expanding across borders.

Playboi Carti Known for turning trap into performance art, Carti headlines with his Opium collective in a rare international appearance. His tracks like Magnolia and Stop Breathing have defined a generation, and his India debut is a major milestone.

Advertisement

Ken Carson Once Carti’s protégé, Carson is now a leading figure in trap. His albums X and A Great Chaos have built a global cult following.

Destroy Lonely A rising star who blends mood, mayhem and fashion, Lonely is less a performer and more a vibe-maker. His music builds worlds.

Homixide Gang Representing the wild heart of Atlanta’s underground, Homixide Gang delivers high-energy, unfiltered chaos in every performance.

MXRCI A producer from Mohali whose beats shaped the sound of Sidhu Moose Wala and Karan Aujla, MXRCI bridges local roots with global appeal.

Pho A fearless storyteller and powerful stage presence, Pho combines hip-hop, soul and R&B to express identity, struggle and strength.

From cyphers in Delhi backstreets to stadium shows with Travis Scott, the momentum is real. With Opium's showcase, MXRCI’s regional beats, and Pho’s emotional depth, the festival reflects a movement that’s both local and global.

Advertisement