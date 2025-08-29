Lollapalooza India 2026 lineup: Linkin Park, Playboi Carti, Karsh Kale to perform

Lollapalooza India 2026 line-up: After months of speculation, it’s now official — American rock band Linkin Park will make their India debut at the two-day Lollapalooza festival in Mumbai.

On Friday, organisers unveiled the full line-up for Lollapalooza India 2026, promising a mix of genres ranging from alternative rock and R&B to EDM, hip-hop and J-pop.

Alongside Linkin Park, American rapper-singer Playboi Carti will headline the festival’s fourth India edition. The two-day event will take place in Mumbai on 24 and 25 January, with performances spread across four stages.

Who are the global headliners? After nearly three decades, Linkin Park — known for hits like “One Step Closer,” “Numb,” “Crawling,” and “In the End” — will make their India debut at Lollapalooza 2026.

They will be joined by YUNGBLUD, famous for “Parents” and “Fleabag,” as well as Grammy-nominated R&B star Kehlani. EDM artist Knock2 is also part of the line-up. Other headliners include LANY, Calum Scott, Sammy Virji, Fujii Kaze and rock band Mother Mother.

Which Indian artists will perform? The festival will show a strong mix of homegrown talent. Folk-metal band Bloodywood will return to the Lolla stage, alongside acts such as Prithvi Presents and Baalti. Ankur Tewari & The Ghalat Family, Karsh Kale, OAFF-Savera and rising stars MXRCI are also on the bill.

What about new indie talent? The line-up features several emerging names from India’s indie scene. Performers include Sen, Zoya, Gini, Pacifist, Zokova, Gauley Bhai, Nate08, Pho, EXCISE DEPT, Still in Therapy, Rudy Mukta, Rounak Maiti, Sijya, Sunflower Tape Machine and Trance Effect.

Who is organising the festival? BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment arm of BookMyShow, is promoting and co-producing Lollapalooza India in collaboration with global producers Perry Farrell and C3 Presents. Tickets are already on sale.