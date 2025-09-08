Lollapalooza India 2026: Linkin Park to YUNGBLUD, meet the rock legends and rising stars

Lollapalooza India 2026 is set to turn up the volume like never before, placing rock music firmly in the spotlight. This year’s festival promises an electrifying line-up that brings together global icons who have shaped generations, alongside fearless homegrown bands redefining the genre.

Tickets are now on general sale via lollaindia.com for what’s shaping up to be the most vibrant music festival of the year.

The festival will feature some of rock’s biggest names, making Lollapalooza India 2026 an unmissable event for fans across the country. Here’s a look at the rock acts set to make the festival truly unforgettable:

Linkin Park – The Return of Titans Linkin Park, pioneers of the 2000s nu-metal sound, are returning to Indian shores. Known for their powerful blend of rap, rock, and electronic music, the band’s anthems continue to resonate worldwide.

With Emily Armstrong carrying on Chester Bennington’s legacy, the performance promises a mix of classic hits and fresh sounds. Fans are encouraged to listen to tracks like ‘Lost’, ‘Friendly Fire’, and ‘One More Light’ ahead of the festival.

YUNGBLUD – Rock’s New Rebel Known for his punk energy and flamboyant style, YUNGBLUD is rock’s wild child in 2026. His music fuses alt-rock and pop-punk with heartfelt lyrics, creating a movement for misfits and rebels. His live shows are known for their intensity, crowd surfing, and deep connection with audiences. Must-listen tracks include ‘Fleabag’, ‘Hello Heaven’, ‘Hello’, and ‘Tissues’.

Bloodywood – Desi Metal Goes Global Indian metal sensation Bloodywood has taken the world by storm with their unique blend of traditional instruments like the dhol and heavy metal riffs. Their music tackles important social issues such as bullying and inequality. Notable songs to check out are ‘Ari Ari’, ‘Machi Bhasad’, and ‘Dana-Dan’.

Pacifist – The Voice of the Underground Mumbai-based post-hardcore band Pacifist delivers raw, powerful performances with lyrics addressing political unrest and urban struggles. Known for their intense live shows, Pacifist stands as a testament to the thriving underground rock scene. Key tracks include ‘The Bridge Between Us’, ‘Double Down’, and ‘Resolve’.

Zokova – Rock Meets Experimentation Delhi’s Zokova offers a different rock experience with their atmospheric post-rock soundscapes. Their music flows like a story without words, exploring themes of loneliness and everyday emotions. Fans should listen to ‘Tsoma’, ‘Dreamer’, and ‘Seethe’ before the festival.