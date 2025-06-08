Londons Knight Club brings chess and chatter to a new generation

(In June 6 story, corrects Ene-Lesikar's age in paragraph 4 to 22 (not 21))

By Ethan Flynn-Johnson and Marissa Davison

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Combining dance music, some social media buzz and one of the world's oldest pastimes, London chess group Knight Club draws dozens of players each week, creating a social space its organisers say is much-needed by the city's younger generations.

The club has quickly grown into a cultural hub since launching last year, drawing over 100 players to its weekly Tuesday sessions where live DJ sets compete with the clatter of chess pieces on boards.

In a world dominated by digital communication, the club - run largely by volunteers under the age of 25 - wants to offer a physical alternative to scrolling on screens.

"Having a game, or having something to bond over, or to start a conversation, enables really deep connections to be made from the get-go," said 22-year-old organiser Lucia Ene-Lesikar.

"There's a lot of creative people, but there's also people who work in finance or work in tech or work in healthcare - so there's a whole range of people."

The club's appeal lies not just in the game itself, but in how it provides something modern life is often missing, founder Yusuf Ntahilaja told Reuters.