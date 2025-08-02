Long before Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan felt he deserved National Award for Swades, ‘I think I should’ve got it’ | Watch

At the launch of 'Tag Heuer - Golden Carrera' Collection in 2014, Shah Rukh Khan jokingly teased director Kunal Kohli on stage. In his signature style, SRK roasted the Hum Tum director on stage.

In a fun chat, SRK asked Kunal to name a Hindi film he really disliked. Kunal said he didn’t like Delhi-6 and found the ‘Kala Bandar’ plot confusing.

SRK said the film had a great cast, like Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor. It was made by a talented director, Rakesh Omprakash Mehra, Khan said.

“And, all you saw was a ‘Kala Bandar’ in the entire film?” SRK asked.

Kunal admitted the music was nice, written by his friend Prasoon Joshi. SRK continued to tease, asking if Rakesh wasn’t his friend too. Kunal replied that Rakesh was also a good friend and said he wasn’t being biased.

Kohli added that he liked Rakesh’s other films like Rang De Basanti and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

The whole exchange was light-hearted, with SRK showing his usual charm while joking with a fellow film industry friend. During the same chat, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about missing the National Award.

In 2005, Saif Ali Khan won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Hum Tum, which was released in 2004. The same year, Khan’s Swades was released. It is considered one of SRK’s finest performances to date.

SRK asked Kunal about the last Hindi film he watched. Kunal replied, “Jai Ho”. SRK jokingly commented, “There’s no accounting for taste.”

When Kunal asked Khan which film he didn’t like, SRK laughed and said, “How much more public shame do you want me to go through?”

Shah Rukh Khan said, “See, I have a big heart. I like all films. I like all heroes, all heroines. I like everything. I’m a simple-minded person. I like everything, including your films. I love them all.”

He praised Fanaa and Hum Tum, saying they were very good. He ended by cheekily referring to Saif Ali Khan.

“And, the actor from Hum Tum won the National Award, right? I think I should’ve got it. But, that’s another story,” came SRK’s tongue-in-cheek comment.

Shah Rukh Khan gets National Award

On August 1, 2025, Shah Rukh Khan won his first National Film Award for Jawan, after 33 years in films. Fans feel he should’ve got it earlier, not only for Swades, but also for Chak De! India in 2007.