Loni Anderson, 'WKRP in Cincinnati' star and TV icon, dies at 79

Loni Anderson, best known for portraying the glamorous and sharp-witted Jennifer Marlowe on WKRP in Cincinnati, passed away on Sunday at the age of 79. According to her publicist Cheryl J. Kagan, Anderson died at a Los Angeles hospital following a battle with a “prolonged” illness.

Loni Anderson dies at 79 after long illness Loni Anderson's family confirmed the news in a statement to the Associated Press, “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear wife, mother and grandmother.”

Anderson’s breakout role came in the hit CBS sitcom ‘WKRP in Cincinnati’, which aired from 1978 to 1982. The show followed a struggling Ohio radio station attempting to reinvent itself by swapping out easy-listening tunes for contemporary rock and roll.

As the poised and confident receptionist Jennifer Marlowe, Anderson quickly became a standout. Her character’s charm and competence provided a steadying presence amid the chaos of her bumbling colleagues, especially the often-flustered Mr. Carlson.

The role earned Anderson two Emmy nominations and three Golden Globe nods, cementing her as a household name. She starred alongside Gary Sandy, Gordon Jump, Howard Hesseman, Richard Sanders, Frank Bonner, Tim Reid and Jan Smithers.

Despite her success, Anderson found it challenging to break free from the “buxom blonde” stereotype. She appeared in the 1983 film ‘Stroker Ace’ with then-partner Burt Reynolds. Their relationship, lasting until a widely publicised 1994 divorce, was frequently scrutinised by tabloids.

Anderson’s post-WKRP career included numerous TV movies such as ‘Country Gold’, ‘The Lonely Guy’, ‘A Letter to Three Wives’, and ‘Blown Away’.