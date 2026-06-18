‘Looks like an ad for frooti’: Bandhu 2.0 faces backlash ahead of Cocktail 2 release

The makers of Cocktail 2 have unveiled Bandhu 2.0, a reimagined version of the popular song Tum Hi Ho Bandhu from the 2012 hit Cocktail, but the track has divided audiences online, with criticism dominating much of the early discourse.

Bandhu 2.0 draws criticism ahead of Cocktail 2 release Featuring vocals by Neeraj Shridhar and Kavita Seth, the new version retains the original song’s recognisable chorus while introducing a fresh visual treatment centred on the film’s lead cast. Designed as a nostalgic callback to the carefree energy of the first film, the promotional track has nevertheless sparked a wave of comparisons with the original sequence starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty.

While some viewers praised the remake’s restrained approach and appreciated its attempt to honour the original, many social media users argued that the new version lacked the spontaneity and emotional resonance that made the 2012 song memorable.

One user mocked the visuals, writing, “This looks like an ad for Frooti🤣”, while another called it “one of the worst remakes,” adding: “It looks like a last minute decision & done in a rush! (sic)”

Much of the criticism focused on the song’s visual presentation. Several viewers questioned the apparent use of green-screen technology despite the film reportedly being shot extensively on location. “Puri movie on location shoot ki, sabse important gaana green screen pe😭😭 (sic),” one post read.

Others argued that the remake prioritised aesthetics over storytelling. “the original one was all about being in the moment and having fun. this looks so artificial. looking into the camera with forced choreography (sic),” wrote one critic.

Another user offered a more detailed critique, stating: “Lmao makes the original look Oscar-worthy. This is what modern choreographers don’t get, they’re chasing ‘the vibe’ while the OG has narrative (a character letting loose) & visual depth (beach, groups of dancers) which adds to the appeal. Not an ad for westside beach vacation (sic).”

Several fans also highlighted the role the original song played within Cocktail’s narrative. One viewer noted: “How can the same director forget the context of the original song? It marked such a pivotal shift in Meera's character arc and Irshad Kamil wrote the lyrics as an extension of her inner voice. Even the choreography was supposed to show that free spirited trance like state (sic).”

The nostalgia surrounding the original cast emerged as a recurring theme in online discussions. “oh saif, deepika and diana, they could never recreate the magic that the three of you created in tum hi ho bandhu (sic),” one fan wrote, while another commented, “History will be kinder to Diana Penty (sic).”

Not all reactions were negative. A section of viewers welcomed the remake and praised its balance between familiarity and novelty. One supporter wrote: “bandhu 2.0 is exactly how you should remake a song btw (sic),” while another said, “The way they didn't ruin the OG vibe and recreated it like a fan moment... heart off. 🥹❤️ (sic).”

Despite the mixed response to the song, anticipation for Cocktail 2 remains strong.