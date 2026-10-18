'Lord Ram' Ranbir Kapoor’s ₹78 lakh watch at Ramayana event: What makes the Jacob & Co. timepiece so expensive?

A luxury watch priced at ₹78 lakh became a talking point at the international trailer launch of Ramayana in Bengaluru on October 15, where actor Ranbir Kapoor appeared wearing a timepiece featuring imagery associated with Ram Janmabhoomi.

The watch, identified as the Jacob & Co. Epic X Ram Janmabhoomi Rose Gold Special Edition, is listed at ₹78,00,000 by Ethos Watches. Its design incorporates depictions of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Lord Rama holding his bow and Lord Hanuman, combining a luxury accessory with religious imagery.

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Inside the design of Ranbir Kapoor's ₹ 78 lakh watch The watch's distinguishing feature is its detailed engraving rather than just its rose gold finish. The miniature temple depiction and representations of Hindu deities give the dial and bezel a design rooted in Indian religious heritage.

The imagery also provides a connection to Kapoor's upcoming film, in which he is set to portray Lord Rama and Lord Parshurama. The actor's appearance at the launch brought the watch into focus alongside the film's presentation.

The timepiece features an orange strap, complemented by a rose gold clasp and pin buckle. The combination creates a contrast between the strap and the metallic finish.

Jacob & Co. Ram Janmabhoomi collection: Price of each edition The Rose Gold Special Edition is one of several versions in the Ram Janmabhoomi collection. According to pricing from Ethos Watches, the variants are priced as follows:

Titanium Edition: ₹ 35,88,000

35,88,000 Rose Gold Edition: ₹ 78,00,000

78,00,000 Gold Edition variants: ₹ 83 lakh to ₹ 1.08 crore The differences in pricing reflect the collection's distinct editions and materials. The supplied information does not detail a complete specification-by-specification comparison of the variants.

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The broader Epic X collection was introduced by Jacob & Co. in 2015 and underwent significant refinements in 2022, when the brand introduced new materials and updates across the range.

From the Taj Mahal to India Gate: Jacob & Co.'s India-inspired designs The Ram Janmabhoomi edition is part of a wider design approach that draws on Indian landmarks. Jacob & Co.'s Epic X India Edition collection features four monuments: the Taj Mahal, India Gate, Gateway of India and Qutub Minar.

These designs use intricate two-dimensional titanium representations of the landmarks, bringing architectural references into the watchmaker's design language.

The Ram Janmabhoomi edition takes a different thematic approach by focusing on religious imagery associated with the Ram Mandir and figures from Hindu mythology.

Ranbir Kapoor discusses the responsibility of playing Lord Rama At the Bengaluru event, Kapoor spoke about the expectations associated with portraying Lord Rama, a revered figure in Indian mythology. He said he initially questioned whether he deserved the role and whether he could do justice to the faith and expectations of millions of people who hold Lord Rama close to their hearts.

He described the opportunity as a chance to transform himself, understand Lord Rama and the Ramayana, and develop a deeper appreciation of Indian culture and history.

Kapoor attended the launch alongside Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravi Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, director Nitesh Tiwari and composer AR Rahman. He also greeted the audience in Kannada, saying he had learnt one line and would learn more from his co-star Yash before their next meeting.

Ramayana Part 1 is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on November 5, 2026.