‘Lost my partner in crime': Zanai Bhosle’s heartbreaking tribute to grandmother Asha Bhosle strikes a chord online

The passing of legendary singer Asha Bhosle has left an immeasurable void in Indian music — and an even deeper one in the life of her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle. The iconic vocalist died on April 12 in Mumbai, following which she was cremated with full state honours at Shivaji Park.

While tributes poured in from across the country, it was Zanai’s deeply personal note that stood out, offering a raw and intimate portrait of loss.

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Taking to Instagram, Zanai shared a candid video capturing a light-hearted moment between the two. In the clip, she attempts to lip-sync to Asha Bhosle’s timeless classic Dil Cheez Kya Hai from Umrao Jaan. The playful attempt quickly dissolves into laughter, highlighting a relationship rooted in warmth and companionship rather than just legacy.

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But it was her accompanying note that revealed the depth of her grief.

Check out her post here:

“Lost My Partner In Crime”

In an emotional message, Zanai described her grandmother not just as a musical legend, but as her closest confidante.

She wrote about waking up to a reality where her “partner in crime” and “best friend” was no longer there. Her words reflected the everyday intimacy they shared — from morning hugs and chai rituals to exchanging jokes after long days.

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“What do I do now?” she questioned, echoing a sentiment many who have experienced personal loss can relate to.

Zanai also urged people to remember Asha Bhosle not with sorrow alone, but as someone who embodied “life and laughter,” suggesting that her legacy extends far beyond her music.

A Nation Mourns A Legend

Asha Bhosle’s funeral saw an outpouring of grief from the film fraternity. Actors Aamir Khan and Vicky Kaushal were seen arriving together to pay their respects.

Music maestro A. R. Rahman, actor Ranveer Singh, and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan were among several prominent figures present. Others, including Jackie Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vidya Balan, also visited her residence to offer condolences.

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar and actor Shabana Azmi were among those who paid their respects soon after the news of her demise broke.

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A Musical Legacy That Defined Generations

Asha Bhosle’s contribution to Indian music remains unparalleled. With a career spanning decades, she delivered a wide range of hits that continue to resonate across generations.

Her iconic songs include Dum Maro Dum, Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja, Chura Liya Hai Tumne, Yeh Mera Dil, and Dil Cheez Kya Hai. Each track reflects her versatility — from peppy cabaret numbers to soulful ghazals.