Meet Louis Tomlinson’s rumoured girlfriend: Who is Zara McDermott, starred in Love Island, The X Factor and more

Former One Direction member and singer, Louis Tomlinson has seemingly found someone special in his life and it is none other than Zara McDermott. He was linked with Zara since last month but what fuelled the fire was her recent post on Instagram. While they are yet to publicly announce their love, fans believe it was yet another soft launch of their relationship after days of speculations.

Louis Tomlinson's rumoured new girlfriend Zara McDermott is a television personality, born in England. She made her TV debut in 2018 with the Love Island season 4 show. However, her time in the villa was brief as she was eliminated after 10 days.

Who is Zara McDermott According to her LinkedIn, Zara had been working for the Department of Education, before her TV stint.

She was cast as a bombshell after she was scouted on Instagram. Talking about her experience, she told at the Show on the Road episode, “I wasn't very memorable on Love Island. I barely spoke. I was the most naive person walking into it ... I literally thought I was on holiday.”

"I'm like a boring 21-year-old. I don't really go out much. I work in the government," she also said. She added, “I thought, 'there's no way they're ever going to cast me'.”

Common link between Zara McDermott and One Direction Zara McDermott went on to star in Made in Chelsea, BBC's Strictly Come Dancing Season 21 and The X Factor: Celebrity.

Notably, One Direction, including Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan also appeared and won big at The X Factor in 2010.

After marking her debut in the TV industry, Zara found her love for behind-the-scenes. This is when she discovered her interest in a career which took her behind the camera this time.

"I was more fascinated and more gripped by the outside of the villa and how the production worked ... as opposed to actually being in there," Zara said during the Show on the Road episode.

She explored her career as a TV presenter and a documentary filmmaker, which she called “best job in the world” on Instagram.

Zara McDermott helms several BBC films, including 2020's Revenge Porn, 2021's Uncovering Rape Culture and 2022's Disordered Eating. She also presented entertainment shows including Love In The Flesh.

Going by her Instagram, she is currently working on a documentary about stalking. She wrapped up the film shoot last month.

Besides these roles, she also owns a fashion brand, called Rise, since March 2024.

She enjoys 2 million followers on Instagram. Actor Amy Jackson and Louis are among the celebrities she follows on the platform.

Zara McDermott and One Direction singer Louis and Zara first sparked dating rumours after being spotted together on what seemed to look like a romantic getaway to Aldeburgh, Suffolk in March 2025, as per MetroUK.

Later, fans could link their Instagram Stories as they seemed to be at the same location during a Stereophonics concert on April 8.

Only two days later, Zara seemingly dropped subtle hints, confirming her relationship with the Back to You singer. She posted a photo over breakfast. It featured what seemed to be a glimpse of Louis's cross tattoo.