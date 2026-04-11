LIK Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan movie misses ₹10 crore mark on its opening day

Pradeep Ranganathan starrer ‘Love Insurance Kompany’ finally premiered in theatres on 10 April after facing several delays. Vignesh Shivan helmed most awaited Kollywood movie, featuring 157 minutes runtime, received mixed audience response as it managed to do a business of ₹9.93 crore worldwide on its opening day.

Love Insurance Kompany Box Office Collection Day 1 According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the science fiction romantic comedy film did a business of ₹6.85 crore net in India on its release day. With 79.86% India contribution in its global share, this movie grosses ₹7.93 crore and the rest – ₹2 crore came from in the overseas market. This brings the cumulative worldwide gross to ₹9.93 crore.

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Star cast: Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty, SJ Suryah and Yogi Babu

Watch Love Insurance Kompany trailer here:

While announcing LIK release, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan in a post on Instagram stated, “Every frame in our movie has a lot of sweat , blood , soul and belief that it will excite and entertain whoever gets to experience this on a big screen ! We intended to make a content for big screens ! A theatrical experience with whatever minimum resources we had ! Every partner who helped us , every random person who gave a hand to lift this huge mountain of a dream to become a reality ! I owe you the rest of my life.”

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More about Love Insurance Kompany Released in Tamil and Telugu, the storyline revolves around a man who time-travels through a mobile gadget to the year 2035 in pursuit of love. Set in a futuristic version of the world between 2035 and 2040, the narrative follows a young man who comes across a corporate-driven society where the Love Insurance Kompany, led by SJ Suryah's character, commercializes and monitors romantic relationships. Made on a budget of ₹95 crore, it was shot in multiple locations in India and abroad, including Coimbatore, Udumalaipettai, Singapore and Malaysia, this movie is jointly produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio.

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Audience review A user wrote, “I dont like 🤧 Only songs & bgm saves it. 💚 First half okay... second half is draggy and disappointing 😖😖😖 #Keerthi - totally waste #Seeman for dad character, Doesn’t match his natural intensity🙄 Below average overall. Feels like a good idea wasted by poor execution.”

Another user remarked, “If you're on the verge of making your film, I swear to god... check if Anirudh is free. Get him in, and half your work is done. He lifts LIK with such energetic, happy music, and when you couple it with the colourful, neon-flavoured digital world, complete with funky sunglasses, hairstyles and costumes, there’s already more for the senses than you’d get in your average film. Dheema is great (and you have known that for a year now), Pattuma is great (especially for its lack of typical percussions), Adaavadi is great… and then they’ve brought back Enakkena Yaarum Illaye (from Aakko?) as well. It’s a largely fun soundscape, staying true to the film’s broad mood.”

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A third user stated, “LIK (Love Insurance Kompany) - First Half 🏆🤩🔥it’s a visual treat 😍🔥. A proper futuristic rom-com done really well. The writing, making & overall vision from Vignesh Shivan feels next level..easily his best work so far 👏🏻There’s literally no dull moment in the 1st half. The screenplay is fast & engaging & the dialogues are lovely as always ❤️💥@pradeeponelife looks completely different here..you won’t see his usual style.”

A fourth comment read, “Can be watched for the good performances of Pradeep, SJS and the ensemble actors and solid score by @anirudhofficial along with the futuristic setup.”