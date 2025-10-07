Love Insurance Kompany release date postponed to avoid clash with Pradeep Ranganathans other film Dude

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 7 (ANI): The makers of Pradeep Ranganathan's 'Love Insurance Kompany' have postponed the release date of the film to avoid the clash with the actor's other starrer titled 'Dude'.

The Pradeep Ranganathan's fans are in for a treat as his two movies, 'Dude' and 'Love Insurance Kompany', are set to release back-to-back in theatres, providing a double blast for the actor's fans.

Earlier, both films starring Pradeep were set to release within the span of two weeks, with 'Love Insurance Kompany' set to release on October 17, while 'Dude' was slated to release in theatres on October 9.

However, to avoid a clash, the makers of Love Insurance Company have decided to postpone the film's release to prevent a "head-on collision" between the two films of Pradeep Ranganathan.

Taking to their X handle, the Seven Screen Studio (official distributors of Love Insurance Kompany) shared the new release date of the film.

'Love Insurance Kompany' is now slated to release in theatres on December 18, 2025.

"Like two trains on the same track, a head-on collision helps no one. With genuine concern for our beloved hero Pradeep Ranganathan and respect for the efforts behind both films, we've thoughtfully decided to reschedule the release of LIK to December 18, 2025," wrote Seven Screen Studio.

"Despite our best efforts to coordinate with Mythri Movies, we couldn't find common ground and we believe it's wiser to let both films shine without overlap. We extend our heartfelt wishes to Pradeep Ranganathan and the entire team of DUDE for a joyous Diwali and a grand success at the box office!" added Seven Screen Studio.

'Love Insurance Kompany' also stars Kirthi Shetty and SJ Suryah in the lead role. The movie is directed by Vignesh Shivan.

As for Pradeep's film 'Dude', it is written and directed by Keerthiswaran. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film also stars Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, alongside R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon and Rohini.