Love is Blind Season 9: OTT release date, cast, and what to expect

Love Is Blind returns on October 1, 2025, with Season 9 set in Denver, Colorado. The new season will feature 32 singles aged 27–41 testing whether emotional bonds formed in the pods can lead to marriage, sight unseen. Episodes will drop weekly on Netflix every Wednesday throughout October 22.

With 32 new singles ready to test love sight unseen, Love Is Blind Season 9 promises emotional bonds, dramatic twists, and the ultimate question at the altar: will they say “I do,” or walk away?
Netflix’s hit reality dating experiment Love Is Blind is set to return for its ninth season on October 1, 2025, featuring a fresh group of singles.

Love Is Blind Season 9, set in Denver, Colorado, premieres October 1, 2025, exclusively on Netflix, with new episodes every Wednesday. All past seasons are also available on the platform.

Release schedule

Season 9 will roll out in weekly batches of episodes:

October 1: Episodes 1–6

October 8: Episodes 7–9

October 15: Episodes 10–11

October 22: Episode 12 (Finale)

Just like previous seasons, contestants will date sight unseen inside pods, form emotional bonds, and get engaged before meeting face-to-face. Over the course of the season, the couples will live together, plan weddings, and decide at the altar whether love truly conquers all.

The Denver cast

This season introduces 32 new singles, ranging in age from 27 to 41, who are ready to shake up their love lives. Among them are a championship poker player, a single dad, a real estate investor, a former COVID crisis nurse, and several creatives and entrepreneurs.

Contestants include

Ali, 29, Nurse

Ashley, 35, Director of Compliance

Chyna, 39, Marketing Manager

Hilary, 39, Medical Device Sales

Michael, 41, Medical Sales

Nick, 28, Luxury Watch Dealer

Rohan, 27, Private Equity

The full lineup features hairstylists, realtors, data analysts, and more — all hoping to find love in unconventional ways.

What’s new this season?

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the new 12-episode season promises plenty of drama, romance, and heartbreak. The Denver setting adds a fresh backdrop as hopeful singles navigate emotional connections and real-world challenges.

The Season 9 trailer teases fiery confrontations, surprising proposals, and the ultimate question: will these couples say “I do,” or will they walk away?

