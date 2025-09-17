Love is Blind Season 9: OTT release date, cast, and what to expect

Netflix’s hit reality dating experiment Love Is Blind is set to return for its ninth season on October 1, 2025, featuring a fresh group of singles.

Advertisement

Love Is Blind Season 9, set in Denver, Colorado, premieres October 1, 2025, exclusively on Netflix, with new episodes every Wednesday. All past seasons are also available on the platform.

Release schedule Season 9 will roll out in weekly batches of episodes:

October 1: Episodes 1–6

October 8: Episodes 7–9

October 15: Episodes 10–11

October 22: Episode 12 (Finale)

Just like previous seasons, contestants will date sight unseen inside pods, form emotional bonds, and get engaged before meeting face-to-face. Over the course of the season, the couples will live together, plan weddings, and decide at the altar whether love truly conquers all.

The Denver cast This season introduces 32 new singles, ranging in age from 27 to 41, who are ready to shake up their love lives. Among them are a championship poker player, a single dad, a real estate investor, a former COVID crisis nurse, and several creatives and entrepreneurs.

Advertisement

Contestants include

Ali, 29, Nurse

Ashley, 35, Director of Compliance

Chyna, 39, Marketing Manager

Hilary, 39, Medical Device Sales

Michael, 41, Medical Sales

Nick, 28, Luxury Watch Dealer

Rohan, 27, Private Equity

The full lineup features hairstylists, realtors, data analysts, and more — all hoping to find love in unconventional ways.

What’s new this season? Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the new 12-episode season promises plenty of drama, romance, and heartbreak. The Denver setting adds a fresh backdrop as hopeful singles navigate emotional connections and real-world challenges.