Love Island USA asks fans to be ‘kind’ to Islanders in special message against cyberbullying

Love Island USA has a special message for its fans. The official handle of the reality show dropped a post on social media, urging viewers to be kind to the participants. In its post, Love Island USA took a firm stance against cyberbullying. This is the second such warning issued by the show, Rolling Stone reported. A statement by the show recognised the passion of the fans and cautioned them to be “kind” towards the islanders.

Love Island USA’s message to fans “We appreciate the fans, the passion for the series, and the amazing group of Islanders who are sharing their summer with us. Please just remember they’re real people — so let’s be kind and spread the love,” the post read.

A similar message was shared on Saturday by host Ariana Madix as well. She made the comments on Aftersun, the one weekly episode that recaps Love Island USA with former contestants while the participants inside the villa get a break from the cameras. Madix asked people to not contact the families of the participants or dox them. She requested fans to delete any rude comments they had left on the pages of the Islanders before they could reconnect with the real world.

Rolling Stone reported that many fans across social media platforms blamed the Love Island production team for how they framed certain characters so far in season seven.

Similar warnings by Love Island earlier Last year, ahead of the season six reunion, the show had issued a similar warning, asking fans to end the series with “the same love and respect”it had started with. Former contestant Daniela Ortiz Rivera had shared an emotional TikTok about suicide awareness just after the renuion premiered.

Love Island Casa Amor twist In a new twist, Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe were both dumped. New couples came together after the shocking twist such as Zak Srakaew with Amaya Espinal, Ace Greene with Coco Watson and TJ Palma with Vanna Einerson.

FAQs What is Love Island all about? The show is about a group of single contestants called Islanders who have to perform several tasks while living in an isolated villa.