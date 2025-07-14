Love Island USA Season 7 reunion gets premiere date, Andy Cohen joins Ariana Madix as host

Reality TV fans, mark your calendars- the much-awaited Love Island USA Season 7 reunion special is officially on its way. Streaming platform Peacock has announced that the fiery post-season recap will premiere on August 25, and this time, it’s bringing some serious star power to the villa.

In a first, Bravo’s king of reunions Andy Cohen will co-host the special alongside Ariana Madix of Vanderpump Rules fame. The duo is set to unpack all the romance, rivalries, and drama that unfolded in what has been Love Island USA’s most-watched season to date.

Cohen, best known for hosting explosive reunions across the Real Housewives universe, Below Deck, and The Traitors, is no stranger to stirring the pot, and fans are expecting nothing less from this latest appearance. Ariana Madix, who hosted last season’s reunion solo, returns after becoming a fan favourite for her candid yet sharp approach.

The reunion will bring back this year’s winners, breakout couples, and headline-making bombshells for an unfiltered look at their journey inside the villa. Islanders confirmed to appear include Chelley Bissainthe, Ace Greene, Amaya Espinal, Bryan Arenales, Iris Kendall, Pepe García, Huda Mustafa, Chris Seeley, Olandria Carthen, Nic Vansteenberghe, among others.

Season 7 has turned out to be a blockbuster for Peacock, topping streaming charts as the #1 reality show for five consecutive weeks.

Interestingly, over 40% of the audience tuned in for the first time, proving that the show is winning over new fans rapidly. With over 30% of its viewership happening on mobile, the season has become a go-to binge for Gen Z and social media users alike.

As the finale nears, Peacock has also addressed the intense online chatter and reminded viewers to be kind to the real people behind the show.

