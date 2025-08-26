Love Island USA Season 7 reunion: Where and how to watch and what to expect

Love Island USA fans have something to look forward to— the Season 7 reunion is officially set to air on Monday, August 25. The special episode is expected to deliver plenty of drama, romance, and never-seen-before moments, giving viewers a deeper look into one of Peacock’s most popular original series.

Here’s a quick guide to everything you should know about the reunion:

Where and when to watch: The most awaited reunion will start streaming at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT (6 am IST) and will be available exclusively on Peacock in the United States, according to USA Today. Interested viewers living outside US need not worry as the show can be watched through VPN, giving access to Peacock from anywhere in the world.

Viewers in New Zealand, UK and Australia will have to wait longer to watch it on local streaming platforms. It will start streaming on Crave for viewers in Canada from August 25 onwards. It will most likely debut New Zealand's TVNZ+ in early October. Meanwhile, UK fans will be able to watch on ITVX. According to Cinema Blend, the show will be available in Australia most likely in mid-September on Stan.

When was 'Love Island USA' reunion filmed? One can relive this summer’s biggest moments with this reunion which was filmed in New York City almost two weeks before the episode's drop. Hosted by Ariana Madix, alongside Bravo talk show host Andy Cohen, the reunion will feature a total of 25 contestants as spotted in the reunion trailer that dropped August 21.

Watch Love Island USA Season 7 Reunion trailer here:

What to expect? The winning couple Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales will appear alongside surprising new couples like the fan-favourite Nicolandria and the runners-up, among other popular islanders. It is important to note that Cierra Ortega and Yulissa Escobar will not be a part of the reunion due to their removal from the show following controversial social media posts.

From the dramatic Hurricane Huda romance to the chaos of Casa Amor, fans can gear for an exciting Love Island USA Season 7 reunion which will feature the following participants.