Love & War first look: Ranbir Kapoor sports bruised arm, vintage avatar in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film

Ranbir Kapoor’s first look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War has been unveiled, giving audiences the first official glimpse of his character ahead of the film’s worldwide theatrical release on January 21, 2027. The reveal comes after the film completed its main shoot earlier this month following multiple schedules that began in November 2024.

Ranbir’s first look unveiled Bhansali Productions shared the first-look poster on Instagram, showing Kapoor behind the wheel of a vintage car. He is dressed in a light-coloured T-shirt, sunglasses and a short hairstyle, while his bruised and bloodied arm rests outside the vehicle.

The poster carries the caption: “Woh rutba, woh raub, woh junoon!”

Co-stars Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt also shared the poster on their respective social media accounts. “Here we go! RK… Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War on 21st January 2027. See you at the movies! #LoveAndWar,” wrote Vicky.

The first look marks the beginning of a more visible promotional phase for the film, which has remained closely guarded during production.

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What is Love & War about? Love & War stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. It brings the three actors together in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film for the first time.

The project also reunites Bhansali with Kapoor nearly two decades after Saawariya (2007), Kapoor’s debut film. Bhansali previously worked with Alia Bhatt on Gangubai Kathiawadi. Kapoor and Kaushal earlier appeared together in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, while Bhatt and Kaushal worked together in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi.

The makers have revealed limited details about the plot. Reports have described the project as a period romantic war drama and suggested that Kapoor and Kaushal play Indian Air Force officers whose lives intersect with Bhatt’s character. The film is written by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ila Bedi Dutta and also features Supriya Pathak in a key role.

Film moves towards release The film completed its main shoot in September 2026 after being filmed across several schedules. Shooting began in November 2024, with the production continuing over multiple phases.

Reports have also indicated that Bhansali returned to the sets for additional battle sequences after the main shoot was completed, with the lead cast involved in the filming.