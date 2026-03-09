'Love you with all my heart': Selena Gomez rings in husband Benny Blancos 38th birthday

Los Angeles [US], March 9 (ANI): It looks like the honeymoon phase is far from over for Selena Gomez and her husband, Benny Blanco.

The singer-actor recently took to social media to celebrate Blanco's 38th birthday, sharing a string of adorable pictures that offered fans a small window into their life together.

On Sunday, March 8, the 33-year-old star posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram, many of them capturing candid moments from the couple's relationship. Among the snapshots were pictures from their wedding day as well as glimpses of the pair spending time together at home and celebrating at parties with friends.

Along with the pictures, Gomez added a caption that read, "Happy birthday my love. I love you with all my heart."

Take a look

Gomez and Blanco tied the knot on September 27, 2025, in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family. Despite being an intimate gathering, the guest list reportedly included several well-known faces. According to Page Six, the celebration was attended by stars including her best friend Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Martin Short and Steve Martin.

Gomez, on December 11, 2024, announced her engagement with Blanco on Instagram with a post that read, "forever begins now..". Blanco's playful reply quickly caught attention when he commented, "hey wait... that's my wife."

After dating for nearly two years, the couple officially married in 2025 and have continued to share glimpses of their relationship with fans. From appearing together at high-profile events, including the Golden Globes and the Emmys to attending basketball games and sharing quiet moments from home, Gomez and Blanco have made no secret of their affection for one another. (ANI)