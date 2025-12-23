Loved ‘Dhurandhar’? Here are 8 spy movies and web series you must watch this holiday season

If Dhurandhar kept you gripped with its grounded espionage, moral complexity and high-stakes intelligence drama, the holiday season is the perfect time to dive deeper into the spy genre. Beyond flashy action and heroic posturing, these films and series explore the real cost of covert operations — the patience, sacrifice and psychological strain faced by those who live in the shadows.

From Indian intelligence thrillers rooted in real events to international series that place agents deep behind enemy lines, each of these titles shares Dhurandhar’s focus on strategy, realism and human consequence.

Special Ops (Web Series) | Disney+ Hotstar Special Ops is an Indian espionage thriller series created by Neeraj Pandey for Disney+ Hotstar. The plot centres on Himmat Singh, a veteran agent from India’s Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), who becomes convinced that a single mastermind is behind a series of terror attacks over nearly two decades.

To uncover the truth, he assembles a covert team of five operatives placed in different countries, patiently piecing together clues and intelligence to track the elusive figure. The story moves between Delhi, Dubai, Jordan, Azerbaijan and Turkey, blending action, strategy and counter-terror elements in a format that emphasises the craft of intelligence work over flashy spectacle. Starring Kay Kay Menon in the lead role, the series has spawned multiple seasons and expanded into spin-offs such as Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story. It has been one of the most watched Indian streaming thrillers in its genre.

Raazi (Film) | Prime Video Raazi is a critically acclaimed Indian spy drama film available on Prime Video, starring Alia Bhatt as Sehmat Khan, a young woman recruited as an undercover agent for India during the 1971 India–Pakistan war.

Based on Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat, the story follows her journey into Pakistan after she marries a Pakistani army officer to feed key intelligence back to Indian command.

As Sehmat navigates life deep inside enemy territory, the film explores the immense emotional toll of living in disguise, the moral conflicts of loyalty and sacrifice, and the enduring weight of solitude that defines her espionage role. Her character’s quiet bravery and vulnerability give Raazi a deeply human core, distinguishing it from pure action thrillers. The film was praised for its emotional depth, performances and intelligent portrayal of spy craft grounded in real historical context.

Tehran (Web Series) | Apple TV+ Tehran is an Israeli-produced spy thriller available on Apple TV+ that follows a Mossad hacker and field agent on a daring undercover mission in the Iranian capital.

The series blends high-stakes espionage with intense political drama as the protagonist navigates hostile territory, complex moral decisions and life-threatening risks to complete her objective.

Its narrative structure and international scale evoke similar tension and setting dynamics to Dhurandhar, particularly in episodes where undercover operations and strategic infiltrations are central. The show has been well received for its sharp pacing, layered characters and grounded depiction of covert intelligence work within a fraught geopolitical landscape, making it a compelling choice for fans of global spy narratives and tense thriller storytelling.

Fauda (Web Series) | Netflix Fauda is an Israeli espionage thriller series streaming on Netflix, known for its gritty, ground-level portrayal of undercover counter-terror operations. Created by Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, the show follows Doron, a commander in an elite Israeli unit that operates covertly in Palestinian territories, pursuing threats and attempting to dismantle extremist networks.

The series blends high-adrenaline action sequences with an intimate look at the psychological strain on agents and the human cost of conflict. Dialogue is primarily in Hebrew and Arabic, lending authenticity to the depiction of shifting loyalties and tense negotiations that define undercover work.

Over multiple seasons, Fauda explores the chaos and moral ambiguity of asymmetrical warfare, with each episode balancing character drama and operational suspense. Its measured pacing and cultural nuance have helped it gain a global audience and critical praise as one of the most compelling spy dramas on streaming platforms.

Hunt (Film) | Prime Video / Viki Hunt is a South Korean spy thriller that revolves around a tense internal investigation within a national intelligence agency. Two senior intelligence chiefs are tasked with uncovering a mole believed to be operating within their own ranks.

The film stars Lee Jung-jae and Jung Woo-sung in leading roles, delivering compelling performances as officials torn between duty and suspicion. The plot is dense with double-crosses, shifting loyalties and urban tactical action sequences that demand close attention from the audience.

With tightly choreographed confrontations and a layered narrative that keeps its central mystery taut, Hunt has been praised for its intelligent plotting and relentless pacing. Its focus on internal betrayal and the high stakes of counter-espionage make it a standout example of the “mole hunt” trope, appealing to viewers who enjoy intricate spy films with strategic depth and emotional charge.

Berlin (2024 Film) | ZEE5 Berlin is a 2024 Hindi-language spy thriller film available on ZEE5, directed by Atul Sabharwal. The story centres on a deaf-mute man suspected of being a foreign spy, thrust into intense scrutiny when intelligence officers try to determine his true role.

A sign-language teacher is brought in to assist with communication, leading to a detective narrative layered with tension and psychological intrigue. Set largely against a gritty backdrop that evokes the tense, silent warfare of non-verbal intelligence analysis, Berlin focuses on the subtleties of communication and the intellectual side of espionage.

The film’s use of silence and gesture as tools of suspense creates a claustrophobic atmosphere that draws the audience into the uncertain world of spy craft and interrogation. It is appreciated for its technical discipline and narrative originality within the thriller genre.

Article 370 (2024 Film) | JioHotstar / Netflix Article 370 is a 2024 Indian political-espionage film produced by Aditya Dhar, the director of Dhurandhar.

The narrative follows the behind-the-scenes manoeuvres of an intelligence officer and a bureaucrat in the Prime Minister’s Office as they work to navigate legal and covert challenges surrounding a major constitutional change in India.

Combining strategic intelligence operations with political drama, the film emphasises the cerebral aspects of national security and policy execution. Its focus on strategy, legal intricacies and rapid decision-making places it close to viewers who enjoyed the war-room intensity and layered plotting in Dhurandhar.

With a strong female lead performance and a fast-paced, intelligence-driven storyline, Article 370 offers a compelling look at how espionage intersects with governance and national strategy.

Mukhbir: The Story of a Spy (Web Series) | ZEE5 Mukhbir: The Story of a Spy is an Indian espionage drama series on ZEE5 that brings to life a history-inspired tale of secret intelligence work during the 1965 India–Pakistan war.

Based on Maloy Krishna Dhar’s book, the eight-episode series stars Prakash Raj, Zain Khan Durrani and Adil Hussain among others, portraying an undercover agent whose intelligence contributions help India counter enemy manoeuvres during the conflict.