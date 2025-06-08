'Lower those expectations, please': Kieran Culkin on his Caesar Flickerman role in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Washington DC [US], June 8 (ANI): In his trademark flippant delivery, Oscar winner Kieran Culkin recently joked that Hunger Games fans should "lower those expectations" regarding his forthcoming portrayal of master of ceremonies Caesar Flickerman, first originated by Stanley Tucci in the Lionsgate film adaptations of Suzanne Collins' beloved books, reported Deadline.

A recent TikTok from user @lielbernis saw the actor signing Playbills for Glengarry Glen Ross, in which he stars alongside Bob Odenkirk and Bill Burr at Broadway's Palace Theatre, and as he was told he'd make an "amazing" Caesar Flickerman, the Succession alum responded,

"I don't think so, lower those expectations, please. Please do. I have no idea what I'm gonna do with that," as quoted by Deadline.

Culkin is known for his award-winning performances as Roman Roy (Succession) and Benji (A Real Pain).

According to Deadline, Culkin joins an all-star cast for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, which includes Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket (originated by Elizabeth Banks) and Ralph Fiennes as President Snow (originated by the late Donald Sutherland).

The film is based on the bestselling novel by Suzanne Collins and follows the story of 16-year-old Haymitch, a clever and resourceful boy from District 12, who is unexpectedly chosen for the 50th Hunger Games.

The story features a deadly twist, with twice the number of tributes, and 48 children sent into the arena to battle for their lives.

The film boasts an impressive cast, including Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr, Maya Hawke, and Lili Taylor.

Francis Lawrence is directing from a script by Billy Ray, and the film is set for release on November 20, 2026.'

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' is the latest instalment in a franchise that has grossed over USD 3.3 billion worldwide, as per Deadline. (ANI)