Lucky Ali apologises after controversial remark on Javed Akhtar: 'What I meant was...'

Singer Lucky Ali issued an apology on social media after calling veteran screenwriter-lyricist Javed Akhtar ‘ugly.’ He reacted to a video of Akhtar from an event and made controversial remarks.

Lucky Ali apologises after slamming Javed Akhtar Almost a day after the incident, Lucky Ali took to his X (Twitter) account and apologised for his remarks. Without mentioning any name, he wrote, “what I meant was that arrogance is ugly.... it was a mistaken communique' on my part.... monsters may have feelings too and I apologise if I hurt anyone's monstrosity…”

See post:

What did Javed Akhtar say? It all began when a video of Javed Akhtar from an event was shared online. In the video, the veteran lyricist and screenwriter was seen urging Hindus not to ‘become like Muslims’.

Reportedly, he was referring to the freedom of speech and democracy in India.

Talking about Ramesh Sippy's Sholay, Akhtar opened up about the popular "Yunki ye kaun bola" scene. He said at the event, “In Sholay, there was a scene where Dharmendra hides behind Shiv ji's murti and speaks, and Hema Malini (thinks) Shiv ji is talking to her. Is it possible to have a scene like that today? No, I will not write a scene (like this today). Were there no Hindus in 1975 (when Sholay released)? Were there no dharmic people? There were.”

“As a matter of fact, I'm on record, I'm not saying it right here. Raju Hirani and I were in Pune in front of a big audience and I said 'Don't become like Muslims. Make them like yourself. You are becoming like Muslims'. It's a tragedy,” he added.

For the unversed, Sholay was written by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar.

What did Lucky Ali say? Reacting to Akhtar's video, Lucky Ali attacked him on social media, urging people not to become like the lyricist.

On the micro-blogging site, he wrote, "Don't become like Javed Akhtar, never original and ugly as f***...”

However, Javed Akhtar, who is quite vocal on social media, didn't react to the criticism.

Lucky Ali's previous controversial post Previously, Lucky Ali apologised after his Facebook post claimed that the word “Brahman” was derived from “Abram”. His now-deleted post had sparked massive backlash on social media.

"The name ‘Brahman' comes from ‘Brahma' which comes from ‘Abram' .. which comes from Abraham or Ibrahim.. The Brahmans are a lineage of Ibrahim. Alaihisalam... The Father of all Nations ... so whys everyone just arguing and fighting without reasoning amongst themselves?” read the original post.