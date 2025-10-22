Lucky Ali takes jibe at Javed Akhtar, reacts to his ‘don’t become like Muslims' remark: ‘Never original…'

Singer Lucky Ali attacked Javed Akhtar on social media after a post highlighted the veteran lyricist and screenwriter's thoughts as he told Hindus not to ‘become like Muslims.’ It is not known when and where Akhtar made the comments.

Lucky Ali slams Javed Akhtar for his ‘don’t become like Muslims' remark Reacting to a post about Akhtar's remark, Ali on X, formerly Twitter, urged people not to “become like Javed Akhtar.”

He commented on a post which featured a video of Javed Akhtar at an event. Allegedly, he talked about the freedom of speech and democracy in India.

In response to Akhtar's words in the video, the Safarnama singer wrote on the micro-blogging site, “Don't become like Javed Akhtar, never original and ugly as f***...”

Lucky Ali on Javed Akhtar on X.

What did Javed Akhtar say? Going by the video, Javed Akhtar talked about the popular "Yunki ye kaun bola" scene from Sholay. Helmed by Ramesh Sippy, Sholay was written by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar.

At the event, Akhtar said, “In Sholay, there was a scene where Dharmendra hides behind Shiv ji's murti and speaks, and Hema Malini (thinks) Shiv ji is talking to her. Is it possible to have a scene like that today? No, I will not write a scene (like this today). Were there no Hindus in 1975 (when Sholay released)? Were there no dharmic people? There were.”

“As a matter of fact, I'm on record, I'm not saying it right here. Raju Hirani and I were in Pune in front of a big audience and I said 'Don't become like Muslims. Make them like yourself. You are becoming like Muslims'. It's a tragedy,” he added in the clip.

Watch video here:

Javed Akhtar is yet to react to Lucky Ali's comment.

Javed Akhtar on receiving hate online Akhtar is often seen handling trolls and facing criticism over his remarks on several issues.

In the latest, he was invited as the chief guest at a cultural event in Kolkata. Later, the Muslim group, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind objected to his presence.

Talking about it, he told NDTV, "Some of them call me a jihadi and that I should migrate to Pakistan. Some say I'm a kaafir and I will 100% go to hell and I should change my name, that I don't have the right to have a Muslim sounding name."